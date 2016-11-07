Galaxy S8 to offer AI assistant service

AP, SEOUL

Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said it would offer an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant service in its upcoming flagship smartphone, as the South Korean firm seeks recovery from its global smartphone recalls.

The Galaxy S8 would let users order food or perform other tasks without going through a third-party application, but by simply asking the device’s virtual assistant, Samsung said in a statement.

The artificial intelligence service would also be made available in Samsung’s other consumer electronics products, such as refrigerators.

The company declined to disclose what specific tasks the S8 smartphone would perform via its artificial intelligence feature.

Samsung is expected to unveil the next iteration for its flagship Galaxy device in spring next year as it has typically done in the past. Sales of the Galaxy S8 are likely to be crucial for the recovery of Samsung’s mobile business, which saw its latest quarterly profit nearly wiped out by two global recalls of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Samsung estimates it has lost at least US$5.3 billion as it discontinued the model, which overheated and caught fire.

The company said last month that it has not figured out what went wrong with the Note 7.

The South Korean company joined the race to create the digital assistant service when last month it acquired Viv Labs Inc, a Silicon Valley start-up launched by the same entrepreneurs who sold Siri to Apple Inc.

Past and current Samsung phones offer a voice assistant service called “S Voice” developed internally, but the feature did not gain much traction.

Samsung’s acquisition of the Silicon Valley firm was seen as its taking another step to seek independence from Google, which offers its brand of virtual assistant service in Android-powered devices.

Executives at Samsung and Viv Labs said that the biggest difference between the existing digital assistant and the one they are jointly developing is that the latter would be an “open AI platform,” meaning that third-party developers would be able to offer their services through Samsung’s AI platform.

“Our Galaxy smartphones don’t provide services that enable consumers to order pizza or coffee, but does provide third party applications. But the new AI platform will enable consumers to do things that they would usually do through a separate third party application,” Samsung’s statement said.