Agencies

AUTOPARTS

Takata trade suspended

Shares in Takata Corp were suspended in early trade after the Nikkei business daily reported that the airbag maker was preparing for a possible bankruptcy protection filing of its US unit as recall costs rise. However, Takata said it “has not made any decision nor has facts to be disclosed,” concerning the matter and added there was no new decision since a similar news report last month. The company’s shares eventually resumed trading, closing down 1.74 percent at ￥337, an almost six-month low. Regulators have ordered recalls scheduled into 2019 that could eventually exceed 100 million air bags used by more than a dozen automakers. Potential suitors proposed bankruptcy for Takata’s US unit at meetings with automakers in New York last week.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW Q3 profit rises 1.1%

BMW AG’s third-quarter profit rose 1.1 percent as demand for its sport utility vehicles propelled sales in Europe and China, offsetting a slump in the US. Earnings before interest and taxes climbed from 2.35 billion euros a year earlier to 2.38 billion euros (US$2.61 billion to US$2.64 billion), the Munich-based company said in a statement yesterday. The company repeated that sales and pretax profit at its automotive unit would post “slight increases” this year. Global sales of BMW’s namesake marque rose 6 percent in the year through to September to 1.48 million vehicles, growing at only half the rate of Mercedes, according to data published last month.

BEVERAGES

Starbucks bucks industry trend

Starbucks Corp posted earnings that topped analysts’ estimates as new food items and digital efforts like mobile ordering helped its US business defy a restaurant-industry slowdown. The world’s largest coffee-shop operator said its profit rose to US$0.56 a share, excluding some items, in the most recent quarter. That topped analysts’ average prediction of US$0.55. Globally, same-store sales rose 4 percent. Analysts had projected 4.8 percent. Sales by that measure increased 1 percent in the China and Asia-Pacific unit, and fell 1 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

AVIATION

Singapore Air to be vigilant

Singapore Airlines Ltd said it would be vigilant on costs as it warned yet again that the weak operating outlook is likely to persist amid excess capacity and aggressive pricing by competitors. The prospects in most major economies remain “tepid,” while passenger airline business continued to be impacted by geopolitical uncertainty and weak global economic conditions, Singapore Air said on Thursday. The premium carrier reported its first quarterly slump in two years, saying passenger and cargo yields — a key measure of profitability in the industry — continue to be under stress.

INDIA

Bonds sales hit record high

Indian companies are selling record amounts of rupee bonds to individuals, tapping savers dissatisfied with deposit rates at decade lows. Debt offerings to the public by companies surged to 239 billion rupees (US$3.6 billion) in the seven months from April through last month, up sixfold from the year-earlier period and the fastest pace on record, Securities & Exchange Board of India data showed. About 94 percent of the 239 billion rupees raised through the public market in the April to October period was by first time issuers.