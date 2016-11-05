Staff writer

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Falling euro hits reserves

The nation’s foreign-exchange reserves were US$435.263 billion last month, representing a decrease of US$1.463 billion from the previous month, the central bank said yesterday. In a statement posted on its Web site, the central bank attributed the decline to the depreciation of the euro and other major currencies against the US dollar. The drop more than subdued the returns the central bank earned from its management of the reserves, it added.

ELECTRONICS

HTC Corp revenue declines

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported an 8.66 percent year-on-year decline in revenue to NT$8.17 billion (US$259.59 million) last month. The result represented a 12.43 percent decline from the previous month’s NT$9.33 billion, even though the company, which serves as the contract manufacturer of Google’s Pixel smartphones, started shipping the devices last month. Combined revenue totaled NT$64.08 billion in the first 10 months of this year, a 38.9 percent decline from a year earlier, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. HTC’s revenue this quarter is forecast to rise 14 percent year-on-year and 32 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$29 billion, Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note on Tuesday last week.

ELECTRONICS

Everlight posts higher profit

Everlight Electronics Co (億光) shares yesterday rose 1.64 percent to close at NT$46.35 a day after the company reported growth in net profit for last quarter. Everlight, the nation’s largest LED chip packaging and lighting product supplier, posted NT$464.28 million in net income last quarter, a 12.14 percent year-on-year and a 4.09 percent quarter-on-quarter increase, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Analysts attributed Everlight’s earnings growth to the rising revenue contribution from the flash used in the cameras of Android smartphones. Increasing shipments of lighting products used in virtual reality headsets also boosted growth, analysts said.

AUDIO COMPONENTS

Merry posts record sales

Audio component maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) yesterday reported record sales of NT$1.95 billion for last month, lifting the company’s cumulative sales in the first 10 months of this year to NT$12.83 billion, an increase of 28.15 percent year-on-year. Last week, the company posted solid results for last quarter, with net profit of NT$916 million, or earnings per share of NT$5.01, mainly because of gains from the one-off disposal of a 51 percent stake in its manufacturing plant in Suzhou, China. Sales for this quarter are expected to decline by about 4 percent from last quarter’s NT$4.93 billion, with gross margin and operating margin both lower due to the smaller stake in the Suzhou plant, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note.

ENTERTAINMENT

Pili’s net profit slumps

Leading puppet show producer Pili International Multimedia Co (霹靂國際多媒體) yesterday posted NT$27.05 million in net profit for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.59, a 45.68 percent decline from the previous year. In the first three quarters of this year, Pili’s net profit fell 0.55 percent year-on-year to NT$106 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.39, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. This quarter, the firm said it expects revenue contribution from DVD sales in Japan and the licensing of its shows to Chinese TV networks.