La Kaffa eyeing expansion of its Taiwan business

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Food and beverage chain La Kaffa International Co (六角國際) plans to accelerate the expansion of its Taiwanese operations, the company said on Thursday.

The company, which operates six brands in more than 20 nations, said it aims to raise its number of directly operated restaurants in the nation to help diversify operational risk and ensure stable revenue growth.

Among its restaurant brands, the company said it plans to open more outlets of Duan Chun Zhen Beef Noodles (段純貞牛肉麵), as sales at its existing three stores have been much higher than expected.

La Kaffa plans to launch three more Duan Chun Zhen outlets this quarter, it added.

La Kaffa said it has also formed a strategic alliance with China’s Gangtan Mingshan Restaurant Co (甘棠明善餐飲集團) and it is launching a new brand featuring roasted fish, Tan Yu (探魚).

The company plans to open three Tan Yu restaurants in Taiwan next year, it added.

La Kaffa posted cumulative revenue of NT$551 million (US$17.51 million) in the third quarter, a 9 percent increase from the second quarter.

Net profit last quarter soared 55.3 percent to NT$47 million quarter-on-quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.49, supported by its outlet expansion both in Taiwan and in its overseas markets.

The company said it is optimistic about the business outlook this quarter, the traditional high season for restaurant operators.

Increasing royalty income from its new South Korean franchises would also help boost net profit in the fourth quarter, the company said.