Telecoms continue 4G price battle

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) yesterday said it plans to continue offering unlimited Internet access for 4G services for NT$698 (US$22.17) per month, in a bid to secure its market share.

“We plan to extend the low-cost program unless Chunghwa [Telecom Co, 中華電信] withdraws a similar rate plan in January next year,” Far EasTone president Yvonne Li (李彬) said in a teleconference.

The move suggests that fierce pricing competition for 4G plans in the domestic market is likely to continue.

Far EasTone became the first telecom to offer low monthly rates for 4G services at the end of last year, the lowest 4G rate at the time in a bid to boost the number of 4G subscribers.

Chunghwa and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) launched similar rate plans earlier this year.

The three companies have repeatedly extended their programs, with the incentives significantly shifting 3G subscribers to 4G services.

The penetration rate of Far EasTone’s 4G subscribers expanded to 63 percent last quarter, compared with 58 percent in the first half of the year, company data showed.

However, analysts said the extended low-rate program could put pressure on Far EasTone’s margins in the long term.

The company’s increasing subsidy spending on the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 7 series could also weigh on its profitability this quarter, analysts said during the teleconference.

Li said the company is not worried about the low-price program hurting its profitability, because only students and Taiwanese who are more than 50 years old are eligible for the plan.

The margin on the NT$698 plan is “not bad,” Li said.

Far EasTone’s earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization in the first three quarters of the year was NT$21.48 billion, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company’s net profit reached NT$9.21 billion, or NT$2.83 per share, in the first three quarters of the year, down 1.6 percent from NT$9.35 billion, or NT$2.87 per share, in the same period last year, the company reported on Oct. 7.

Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星) on Oct. 17 said the intensified competition among the three major telecoms would have a negative impact on local telecoms industry.

Taiwan Star president Cliff Lai (賴弦五) told reporters the three telecoms operators would eventually hurt themselves if they keep promoting the low-cost monthly plans and offer higher-priced NT$1,399 unlimited Internet plans at the same time.

The low-priced competition also suppresses the development of smaller telecom operators, such as Taiwan Star, Lai said.