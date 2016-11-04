Agencies

CURRENCY

Egypt to float pound

The central bank yesterday said it was floating the nation’s pound as part of a raft of reforms aimed at shoring up confidence in the economy. The bank said in a statement it had moved to a “liberalized exchange rate ... to create an environment for a reliable and sustainable supply of foreign currency.” Egypt has been struggling to boost its foreign currency reserves in the political and economic turmoil following the January 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak. The nation’s foreign currency reserves stood at US$19.6 billion in September, an increase from previous years, but less than 50 percent of the level in early 2011.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Broadcom buying Brocade

Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is buying Brocade Communications Systems Inc in a deal valued at approximately US$5.5 billion. Brocade shareholders will receive US$12.75 per share, a 13 percent premium to the Tuesday closing price of the computer networking company. The deal also includes US$400 million in debt. Broadcom plans to sell Brocade’s IP networking business, which includes wireless and campus networking, data center switching and routing, and software networking solutions. The deal, targeted to close in the second half of Broadcom’s fiscal 2017, is not conditioned on the sale of the IP networking business.

INTERNET

Facebook profit up 166%

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said its profit more than doubled in the recently ended quarter, lifted by strong growth in mobile ad revenues. The leading online social network said that profit leapt 166 percent to US$2.4 billion on revenue that rose to US$7 billion from US$4.5 billion during the same period a year earlier. The social network had an average of 1.79 billion monthly users as of the end of September, up 16 percent from a year earlier, according to the earnings report. The number of people accessing Facebook from mobile devices monthly climbed 20 percent to 1.66 million.

BANKING

Credit Suisse posts a profit

Credit Suisse Group AG posted a surprise profit in the third quarter, with all main units contributing, as chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam continued to cut costs and eliminate jobs. Net income fell to 41 million Swiss francs (US$42 million) from SF779 million a year earlier, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement yesterday. Analysts had forecast a loss of SF150 million, according to the median of seven estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Restructuring costs were SF145 million in the quarter. Credit Suisse has lost about 39 percent of its market value this year, while Deutsche Bank AG, which is also restructuring its businesses, has dropped 45 percent.

COMMUNICATIONS

China United, Baidu team up

China United Network Communications Ltd (中國聯通), the government-owned parent of the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier, and Baidu Inc (百度) agreed to partner on mobile Internet, artificial intelligence and other areas amid plans for ownership reform of state-owned enterprises. The companies will also cooperate on big data and basic telecommunication services, China United said on Wednesday in a statement. Baidu will help add digital advertising and tools like facial recognition at the mobile carrier’s more than 300,000 stores, the search engine giant said in a separate statement.