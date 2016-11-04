HNA buys former Kai Tak airport site for HK$8.84 billion

Bloomberg

A unit of HNA Group Co (海航集團) outbid Hong Kong developers, including Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd (長江實業地產), with an HK$8.84 billion (US$1.1 billion) offer for Hong Kong government land in the former Kai Tak airport area, the highest price tag in three-and-a-half years.

It was the most hotly contested land tender this year, as a rebound in home prices is under way, attracting 20 bidders, according to a Lands Department announcement on Wednesday.

The Kai Tak purchase works out to about HK$13,490 per square foot (0.093m2), according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data.

It was the most that a piece of land has fetched in a government sale since March 2013, when Kerry Properties Ltd (嘉里建設) paid HK$11.7 billion for a parcel in the Ho Man Tin district of Kowloon.

The deal is the latest overseas foray for HNA, which has been on a US$34 billion dealmaking spree over the past year.