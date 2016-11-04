Yang Ming management team agrees to pay cuts

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) on Wednesday said that its management team has agreed to take steep pay cuts to weather a downturn in the global cargo shipping sector that has strained the company’s earnings.

The company’s board of directors approved a plan to cut the salaries of first line managers by 30 percent, while executives’ pay is to be reduced by 50 percent.

The pay cuts are estimated to yield annual cost savings of about NT$30 million (US$953,349), Yang Ming said in a statement.

Yang Ming’s sales in the first nine months of this year dipped 14.09 percent annually to NT$83.89 billion.

The company said its pay cuts reflect the management team’s conviction in effecting operational turnaround plans, and the gesture would boost morale among its staff and line personnel.

Yang Ming said it has also implemented new guidelines aimed at achieving more nimble operations and more stringent cost controls.

Under the new guidelines, its vessels would no longer take on loss-making shipments and contain demurrage fees and docking fees by preventing delays and improving the capabilities of the company’s logistic center, Yang Ming said.

The company said it would also establish an information system that provides real-time operating information among its many partners and subsidiaries across the globe as well as the head office.

A supply glut in shipping capacity that has resulted in tumbling freight rates is expected to begin diminishing next year, the company said, citing findings from a report by UK-based Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd.

For next year, the report forecast global shipping capacity to rise 5.8 percent and outpace an expected 2.5 percent rise in demand.

The situation is likely to improve in 2018 with demand anticipated to rise 3.1 percent against a 5.8 percent gain in supply, the report said.

In 2019, demand is projected to grow 3.3 percent and outpace an anticipated 3.2 percent rise in capacity, the report said.

“We are optimistic on getting past the last mile of a long, sector-wide downturn as growth momentum in international trade recovers,” Yang Ming said.

In related news, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), a member of the Ocean Alliance, yesterday announced the partnership’s network and port rotation plans.

The four shippers of the alliance would deploy about 350 container vessels with an estimated total capacity of 3.5 million 20-foot equivalent units to provide comprehensive service coverage at 41 service loops worldwide.

The alliance is expected to commence operations on April 1 next year, Evergreen Marine said.