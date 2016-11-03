Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Ministries mull EV tax

The Ministry of Finance yesterday refused to say whether it would continue to exempt electric vehicles (EVs) from a sales levy next year, adding that the Ministry of Economic Affairs was drafting a bill on the industry’s development. The finance ministry has exempted EVs from the tax to help boost sales, but the measure is to expire in January. The finance ministry said it would take cues from the economic ministry on the issue. Without the exemption, people would be required to pay NT$6,000 more to buy an electric scooter and an additional NT$400,000 to buy an electric car, local media said.

AIRLINES

Chicago service launched

EVA Airways (長榮航空) yesterday launched direct flights between Taipei and Chicago in a bid to extend its reach in the North American market. EVA said it would operate four round-trip flights per week using one of its latest-model Boeing Co 777-300ER aircraft configured for 333 passengers. EVA, which has more flights and seat capacity between North America and Taiwan than any other airline, said it hopes to elevate its market presence through the new service to the US city, which attracts more than 40 million travelers per year. With more direct flight destinations, EVA can offer greater flexibility, especially for transit passengers, who can now extend their journeys to and from Southeast Asia, EVA chairman Lin Pao-shui (林寶水) said at a ceremony to mark the maiden flight. With the launch of the new route, EVA operates 77 flights per week between Taiwan and destinations in North America, including Chicago, Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Toronto and Vancouver. There are also to be extra flights on the Taipei-Seattle route from Dec. 8, increasing the number of weekly services from seven to 10 and the total number of flights between Taiwan and North America to 80, Lin added.

ELECTRONICS

FTC approves Epson deal

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) yesterday approved Epson Taiwan Technology & Trading Ltd’s (臺灣愛普生) planned acquisition of repair and maintenance company TekCare Corp (捷修網). The commission said that after consulting local repair and maintenance service providers, it decided that the deal would not monopolize the market. Epson Taiwan subsidiary epMall Co Ltd (愛普網) is to increase its stake in TekCare from 30 percent to 100 percent via the deal, the commission said.

DISPLAYMAKERS

Giantplus net income falls

Flat-panel maker Giantplus Technology Co (凌巨科技) yesterday reported a significant decline in net income for last quarter due to the rising cost of new product development. The company’s net profit last quarter dropped significantly to NT$27.76 million (US$879,483), compared with NT$346.78 million in the same period last year. The result also marked a plunge from the previous quarter’s NT$205.87 million, the firm’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The earnings result marked the firm’s worst performance in the past six quarters. Giantplus attributed the decline to costs associated with new products and currency exchange losses. The firm’s combined net profit in the first three quarters of this year totaled NT$364.46 million, up 4.58 percent from NT$348.47 million in the same period last year, the filing showed.