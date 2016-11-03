Gloria Outlets’ new extension to open doors next month

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The Gloria Hotel Group (華泰大飯店集團) yesterday said that a new wing of its Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) shopping mall is to start operations next month, which should help the company achieve its target of attracting about 8 million visitors per year.

Gloria began building the extension after the outlet in Taoyuan opened in December last year.

This allowed the firm to expand the size of the outlet from 50 hectares to 93 hectares.

“We plan to attract more customers by adding 65 tenants,” Gloria president Sophia Liang (梁曙凡) told a news conference in Taipei.

In addition to international luxury brands, the mall is to introduce home appliance and kitchenware brands by the end of this year in a bid to broaden its customer base.

New brand-name tenants range from fashion retailers Paul Smith and Moschino to appliance labels such as LG and Tefal, information provided by the company showed.

The firm has set a sales target of nearly NT$7 billion (US$221.77 million) for the outlet next year.

It said the outlet — which is near the Taoyuan high-speed railway station — has reached more than 90 percent of its sales goal of NT$4 billion for this year.

The firm is working on a further expansion of the outlet, which it expects to begin operations in 2019.

Taichung-based Lihpao Land (麗寶樂園) last week also announced that its mall is to begin operations on Dec. 24.

Lihpao said it has invested NT$2 billion in the center, which covers an area of nearly 200 hectares and has more than 120 tenants.