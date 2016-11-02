World Busines Quick Take

Agencies

Shell earnings rise 18%

Royal Dutch Shell yesterday said that third-quarter earnings rose 18 percent, boosted by increased production after the acquisition of BG Group. The company said that profit adjusted for one-time items and the fluctuating value of inventories rose to US$2.79 billion from US$2.38 billion in the same period last year. Gains from increased production more than offset falling oil prices. Oil and gas production rose 25 percent to the equivalent of 3.6 million barrels of oil per day. That included 806,000 barrels per day from BG assets. Chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said that lower oil prices continue to be a “significant challenge across the business and the outlook remains uncertain.” Brent crude oil averaged US$46 per barrel in the third quarter, down from more than US$100 per barrel in September 2014.

BP profits skyrocket

BP yesterday said that net profits rocketed in the third quarter, aided partly by cost cutting, and announced further spending cuts in response to low oil prices. Earnings after tax soared to US$1.6 billion in the three months to September, compared with just US$46 million in the same period a year earlier, BP said in a results statement. Chief financial officer Brian Gilvary said BP was making “good progress” in adapting to a “challenging” oil price environment, while it cut this year’s capital expenditure to US$16 billion, compared with the previous guidance of US$17 billion to US$19 billion.

Strong yen hits Sony profits

Sony yesterday said its net profit last quarter plunged 86 percent from a year earlier, as its profitability was hammered by a strong yen and lagging smartphone sales. The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant reported ￥4.8 billion (US$45.8 million) net profit in the July-to-September period. Net profit was ￥33.6 billion in the same period a year earlier. The company said that sales last quarter dropped about 11 percent to ￥1.69 trillion, down from ￥1.89 trillion a year earlier. On Monday, Sony announced it expects a larger loss than anticipated in connection with the ￥17.5 billion sale of its battery business to Murata Group.

Currency rates to be unified

The central bank is to unify the Egyptian pound’s official and black-market exchange rates as soon as possible, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said, boosting expectations that policymakers will devalue the currency ahead of an expected IMF loan. The nation’s economy has been suffering from a shortage of hard currency that officials have said a US$12 billion loan from the IMF would help solve.

Foreign investors depart

Overseas investors are pulling money from the nation’s stocks at the fastest pace this year. Foreign funds sold a net US$514 million of local equities last month, more than five times as much as from the Philippines, with the bulk of the outflows coming after the Oct. 13 death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who had been a source of political stability in a nation wracked by numerous coups. While the SET Index has recovered most of its losses from a plunge in the days before the 88-year-old monarch died, valuations remain a concern at a level 22 percent above the 10-year average.