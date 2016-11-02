US stocks unmoved amid deal spree

Reuters

The record dealmaking volume for last month did not create a ripple effect lifting US stocks as it has in the past, partly because the mergers, albeit large, were few and far between, bankers and analysts said.

Though acquisitive corporate bosses generated US$329 billion worth of takeovers last month, the biggest month for US mergers and acquisitions on record, according to Thomson Reuters data, the 615 deals that were announced marked the lowest number of monthly deals since March 2013. The top four deals alone represented more than a half of the month’s total.

The sparsity of deals indicates that while confidence might be running high in boardrooms at a handful of large companies, it is not necessarily widespread across corporate America. As such, the stock market’s 1.9 percent drop last month, as measured by the S&P 500 index, was more of a thud than a rallying roar.

“It should be bullish, because it’s a sign that companies see value in other companies, but it hasn’t helped,” said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. “People feel that there’s not as much value in these stocks as there might have been.”

The deals also lack a common or new motivation that would inspire investors to gobble up stocks in anticipation of more mergers, bankers said.

While there is some ambition to get transactions done before the US Federal Reserve makes financing more expensive by raising interest rates, people involved with mergers and acquisitions say that was not a primary factor last month.

The US presidential election, which is a week away, also did not appear to be a driver.

The autumn merger boom does reflect a less alluring reality: The summer was uncertain as CEOs put off deals they might have done sooner.

Mergers and acquisitions in the US last quarter accounted for just 24 percent of the year to date, the lowest percentage since 2007.

Britain’s Brexit vote in June to leave the EU began a spate of market volatility. Although Brexit fueled some deals last month because the British pound had lost so much value, it stymied activity until recently.

“In the summer, the dealmakers in the US took a collective breather,” said John Reiss, global head of M&A at law firm White & Case.

Megadeals last month were spread out among many sectors.

The biggest for the month, as well as the year to date, was telecom giant AT&T Inc’s proposed US$85.4 billion acquisition of content creator Time Warner Inc. Qualcomm’s US$38 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductors NV also set a record for the semiconductor sector.

There were also large deals announced between cigarette makers, asset managers, and oil and gas producers. Healthcare stood out as a sector without big deals.

All told, there were 10 deals larger than US$5 billion and the average deal size was US$535 million — the highest since July last year, when it was US$329 million.

Bankers, lawyers and executives involved with the flurry described a range of rationales.

For instance, British American Tobacco’s US$47 billion offer to buy US tobacco firm Reynolds American Inc was driven by the drop in sterling. General Electric Co’s decision to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc reflects its ongoing divestiture of peripheral businesses.

And while the AT&T-Time Warner tie-up happened last month, it was driven by a years-long disruption in technology, media and telecom businesses that has led those types of companies to combine.