Staff writer

TAIWAN

Cheng appointed to FSC

The Executive Yuan yesterday appointed Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (全國農業金庫) president Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) to serve as vice chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), effective Nov. 16. Cheng, who was known as a capable researcher during his tenure as chief economist at Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣), said that he passed four certification exams to shore up his knowledge of the insurance industry during his time as Agricultural Bank president. In related news, the commission said it is assessing measures to stimulate anemic turnover on the local bourse. These measures include lifting limits on day trading, encouraging the introduction of new exchange-traded funds and promoting listings of Taiwanese companies overseas, it said. Similar to many other major Asian markets, turnover on the local bourse has dwindled amid lingering uncertainties about the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike cycle and continued Brexit fallout, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Hui-mei (周惠美) said, adding that the decline in the TAIEX’s daily transaction volume has been relatively mild when compared with the regional slowdown.

MOBILES

Ichia sales continue to slide

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday reported sales of NT$501.81 million (US$15.9 million) for last month, a decline of 16.03 percent from NT$597.6 million in the same period last year and 11.14 percent from the previous month’s NT$564.73 million. The result marked the company’s 24th consecutive month of annual decline in revenue, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. Ichia’s revenue totaled NT$4.94 billion in the first 10 months of this year, dropping 21.8 percent from NT$6.31 billion in the same period last year, the filing said.

EMPLOYMENT

Fewer workers on furlough

The number of workers on unpaid leave decreased in the second half of last month, while the number of employers that had unpaid leave programs in place increased from the first half of the month, government statistics released yesterday showed. As of Monday, a total of 350 workers were on furlough, down one from the first half of last month, Ministry of Labor data showed. Meanwhile, 24 employers had unpaid leave programs in place, compared with 22 in the first two weeks of the month, the ministry said. Most of the companies that had employees on unpaid leave were small firms with fewer than 50 employees, the ministry said. The furloughs, usually of one to four days per month, do not last for more than three months, the ministry said. To reduce the financial impact on workers who have been on unpaid leave, the government has implemented a NT$20 billion program to offer them training to upgrade their skills.

TRANSPORTATION

Gogoro S sales reach 100

Electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said it has sold 100 units of its latest high-performance model, the Gogoro S, in just three days. Launched on Friday last week, the new model can accelerate from zero to 50kph in 3.7 seconds, the company said. In September, Gogoro saw its new vehicle sales reach 1,642 units, the highest in the firm’s history over the same period. The company has seized a nearly 80 percent share of the nation’s electric scooter market.