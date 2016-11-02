Home / Business
Wed, Nov 02, 2016 - Page 12　

KKR & Co-backed COFCO Meat falls 24% on HK debut

DEBUTANT’S WOES:COFCO Meat was on track for the worst first-day performance of the year among HK IPOs worth at least US$200m

Bloomberg

COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd (中糧肉食控股), a Chinese pork producer backed by KKR & Co, tumbled as much as 24 percent yesterday on its trading debut after COFCO raised HK$1.95 billion (US$251 million) in an initial public offering (IPO).

The company, whose largest shareholder is state-owned food giant COFCO Corp (中國糧油), was on track for the worst first-day performance of the year among Hong Kong IPOs worth at least US$200 million, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co were joint sponsors of the IPO, according to exchange filings.

COFCO Meat fell 15 percent to HK$1.7 as of 1:56pm in Hong Kong trading.

COFCO Meat is entering the Hong Kong market amid persistent concerns about food safety in China.

The Beijing-based firm reported that the portion of shares set aside for retail investors was under-subscribed and would be reallocated to institutional investors.

This story has been viewed 124 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top