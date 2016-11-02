KKR & Co-backed COFCO Meat falls 24% on HK debut

Bloomberg

COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd (中糧肉食控股), a Chinese pork producer backed by KKR & Co, tumbled as much as 24 percent yesterday on its trading debut after COFCO raised HK$1.95 billion (US$251 million) in an initial public offering (IPO).

The company, whose largest shareholder is state-owned food giant COFCO Corp (中國糧油), was on track for the worst first-day performance of the year among Hong Kong IPOs worth at least US$200 million, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co were joint sponsors of the IPO, according to exchange filings.

COFCO Meat fell 15 percent to HK$1.7 as of 1:56pm in Hong Kong trading.

COFCO Meat is entering the Hong Kong market amid persistent concerns about food safety in China.

The Beijing-based firm reported that the portion of shares set aside for retail investors was under-subscribed and would be reallocated to institutional investors.