Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Honda eyes China sales

Honda Motor Co yesterday raised its forecast for full-year profit as demand for Vezel and XR-V sport utility vehicle models surged in China, the automakers’ second-largest market. Net income will probably rise to ￥415 billion (US$3.95 billion) in the fiscal year ending March next year, more than the ￥390 billion forecast in May, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement. The projection compares with the ￥491.8 billion average of 20 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Honda boosted deliveries of the Vezel and XR-V models by more than 50 percent each, as automakers selling in the world’s biggest auto market benefited from a sales tax cut for vehicles with smaller engines. The Chinese government is looking at extending the levy reduction set to expire this year, potentially helping Honda rebound from unprecedented recalls of faulty Takata Corp airbags.

GERMANY

Open to foreign buyers

The nation welcomes foreign takeovers of its companies, including from China, but needs to ensure that its firms are protected from unfair competition, a government spokesman said on yesterday. “The whole government is convinced that it is right that the market is open to investments from abroad, including from China,” Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference in Berlin. “Germany as an industrial center must, however, be effectively protected from unfair competitive situations.” His comments came ahead of a trip to China this week by Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Sigmar Gabriel.

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba raises forecast

Toshiba Corp yesterday raised its forecast for first-half operating profit by 36 percent to ￥95 billion, crediting growth in memory chips and hard disk drives, as well as cost-cutting measures. Revenue was also revised slightly higher, to ￥2.58 trillion from ￥2.55 trillion, the Japanese company said in a statement. Analysts were projecting, on average, operating profit of about ￥62 billion on sales of ￥2.57 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Toshiba’s shares erased an earlier decline to increase as much as 1.4 percent in Tokyo. This is the second earnings forecast upgrade since August, when Toshiba reported its first operating profit in six quarters.

ELECTRONICS

Panasonic downbeat

Japanese electronics company Panasonic Corp yesterday cut its forecast for full-year net profit citing the impact of a strong currency and weaker earnings from sales of its solar energy systems for home use. The Osaka-based company said that it expects ￥120 billion in net profit in the fiscal year ending March 31 next year. Its earlier forecast was for ￥145 billion in net profit. It cut its sales forecast for the current fiscal year to ￥7.2 trillion from ￥7.6 trillion. Panasonic said its net profit rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in the April-to-September period to ￥119.9 billion. Sales fell 7 percent to ￥3.5 trillion.

ENTERTAINMENT

China park building begins

Construction has begun on a US$7 billion Universal Studios theme park in Beijing, Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as the studio looks to challenge Disney in China’s leisure market. The complex is due to open in 2020 and has secured investment of 50 billion yuan (US$7.38 billion), Xinhua said. Theme parks are being built in China faster than anywhere else in the world, with more than 300 projects reportedly funded in recent years.