GE, Baker Hughes create new player in energy sector

AP, NEW YORK

General Electric Co (GE) and Baker Hughes Inc are joining their oil and gas businesses to create a powerful player in an energy sector buffeted by years of weak prices.

The deal could give the new company, which is to be called New Baker Hughes, more leverage both in technology and with oil drillers that are cutting back on contracts with oilfield service companies like Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes is the smallest of the big three oilfield services companies. It has a market capitalization less than one-third of rival Schlumberger Ltd.

According to the deal announced yesterday, General Electric is to own 62.5 percent of the new company, while Baker Hughes will own the rest.

Baker Hughes shareholders will receive a one-time cash dividend of US$17.50 per share.

The new company is to have US$32 billion of combined revenue and operations in more than 120 countries. The transaction is expected to add US$0.04 per share to General Electric’s earnings by 2018 and US$0.08 per share by 2020.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal.