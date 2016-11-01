Macquarie Capital bets on ‘green’ future for Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Sydney-based Macquarie Capital called Taiwan’s “renewable energy” drive Asia’s biggest business opportunity and has announced that it is to invest NT$25 billion (US$791.64 million) over three years in the project.

Touting his company’s record in South Korea, where Macquarie earns a 6 to 7 percent return on its investments in that nation’s infrastructure, Macquarie chairman John Walker said he expects a similar return in Taiwan, but added that Taipei needs to raise the wholesale price for “renewable” energy.

In an interview with the Central News Agency, Walker said his company has signed a letter of intent with the Ministry of Economic Affairs to build offshore wind farms to help realize the government’s goal of replacing nuclear power with “green” energy sources by 2025.

Taiwan relies on its three functioning nuclear power plants for nearly 20 percent of its electricity output and hopes to supply that proportion of its energy needs in renewables by 2025, after the plants are phased out.

Walker said his group was seeking “local partners” to acquire land, overcome cultural and policy issues and share in the investment, while Macquarie would offer professional skills, management know-how and capital to help align Taiwan with world standards.

His team has looked at land in Changhua and other locations in central Taiwan, he said, but declined to disclose the names of Macquarie’s local partners.

Walker promised to introduce sophisticated equipment to generate wind power and transfer technologies and management skills to local partners.

PRICING STRATEGY

However, he urged the government not to follow Europe and gradually cut the wholesale price of renewable energy, saying that Europe has devoted a lot of resources to developing alternative methods to generate power over many years.

Taiwan is still in the nascent stages of developing sources of renewable energy and instead of cutting the wholesale price, the nation should raise it as a means to encourage investment, he said.

In making that suggestion, Walker stressed that he was not being greedy, but was drawing on his company’s 20 years of experience in the business.

Based on that experience, when a government offers “generous” incentives to promote “renewable energy” investments, a few successful examples attract more investors, forming a virtuous cycle of competition that ends up benefiting the whole market, he said.

On the other hand, what foreign investors fear most is inconsistent policies, as was the case with the government’s handling of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), Walker said.

The project’s construction was suspended, resumed, then finally mothballed shortly before it was expected to begin operating, Walker said, adding that it was not a good thing for either foreign contractors or local construction firms.

‘DETERMINATION’

Walker said he had noted the determination of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to push ahead with its “green energy” program, which he said Macquarie sees as the “biggest business opportunity in Asia.”

Macquarie Capital has invested in a 288 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea and a 336MW offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk in southeastern England.