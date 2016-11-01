XPEC to sell 43 percent of subsidiary

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) yesterday said it would sell only a 43 percent stake in its mobile game subsidiary for US$41.75 million instead of the planned 90 percent stake as a result of month-long negotiations with a Chinese company.

“The adjustment to the sales agreement was due to the buyer in Shanghai requesting that XPEC lower the price of a stake in Tiny Piece as a result of XPEC’s recent crisis,” XPEC acting chairman Ding Wan-ming (丁萬鳴) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange.

He said XPEC reached a consensus with First Response Ltd to sell a smaller stake in the mobile game company at the same price after month-long negotiations.

REVISED DEAL

Under the revised agreement, XPEC is to maintain a 46.8 percent stake in Tiny Piece, while First Response would add to its original 10 percent stake for a total of 53.2 percent, Ding said.

XPEC was originally to be paid US$86.59 million for its 90 percent stake, Ding said, adding that the revised agreement would not cause a cash flow shortage.

First Response yesterday wired US$17 million, bringing the total received by XPEC to US$41.75 million, Ding said

XPEC has NT$600 million (US$19 million) in cash and cash equivalents on hand, XPEC chief financial officer Peter Lee (李柏衡) said.

LIQUIDITY

After factoring in the planned sale of XPEC’s honey cake and coffee chain operator subsidiaries E.G-Sain (一之鄉) and Ikari Coffee (怡客咖啡) this month, it would have sufficient liquidity until “at least” January, Ding said.

Ding declined to disclose the details of the E.G-Sain and Ikari Coffee sale, saying that the firm is still in discussions with a potential US buyer.

TAIPEI TRADING

XPEC shares dropped yesterday by the daily limit of 10 percent to a new low of NT$11.75 in Taipei trading.

The company is to continue trading as full-cash delivery stock today, the Taipei Exchange said.