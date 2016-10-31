Egypt tourism in limbo a year after plane bombing

AFP, CAIRO

A year after extremists bombed a Russian plane carrying holidaymakers in Egypt, tourism shows little sign of recovery in the Arab country grappling with an economic crisis.

In Khan el-Khalil, a historic bazaar in Cairo once full of tourists, a clothing store owner said he now spends his days surfing Facebook.

“I don’t have anything else to do,” said Amgad Qasabgi, 45, in front of his shop, a sequined two-piece belly dancing outfit dangling over his head.

The Oct. 31, last year, bombing of the airplane claimed by the Islamic State group killed all 224 people aboard after takeoff from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Russia reacted by canceling all flights to Egypt, with Britain canceling flights to the resort town itself, decimating a tourism sector already battered by unrest following the country’s 2011 revolution.

Citizens of the two countries make up about 40 percent of foreign tourists to Egypt.

The drop in tourism revenues, a main source of foreign hard currency, has exacerbated a dollar shortage in Egypt that in turn has hit imports.

Government officials have blamed a foreign conspiracy targeting the Egyptian economy, while unveiling slick commercials to try to woo back the tourists.

Traditionally, tourism has provided about 20 percent of Egypt’s foreign currency needs.

In February, Egyptian Prime Minister Ismail Sharif told state television the country had already lost up to US$1.3 billion since the airliner disaster.

Even before the Russian plane disaster, the tourism industry had been badly hit.

In June last year, police foiled an attempted suicide bombing near the famed Karnak temple in Luxor — one of Egypt’s most popular attractions — while 600 tourists were inside.

In September the same year, eight Mexicans were mistakenly killed by security forces in the vast Western Desert.

Last year, tourist numbers plunged by more than half, to 6.3 million, compared with 15 million in 2010. The number from Russia fell to 2.3 million, from 3.1 million in 2014.

At the same time, tourism revenues last year dropped 15 percent year-on-year to US$6.2 billion, according to official figures.

The government aims to attract 20 million tourists, with revenues of US$26 billion by 2020, through an international campaign to promote Egypt and develop tourist sites.