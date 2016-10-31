US rate hike seen in December

Reuters, LONDON

Several of the world’s top central banks are to meet this week, but only one, the US Federal Reserve, is set to start a final countdown on the second-most anticipated event of the year after the US presidential election.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the rest of the Fed’s policymakers appear to have left themselves the December meeting to deliver a rate rise this year, with hardly anyone expecting a move only a week before the Nov. 8 election.

If the Fed does go ahead the following month, as most in financial markets and analysts polled by Reuters now expect, it will have been a full year since the last increase and three short of the number of moves the Fed had anticipated back then.

Apart from a surprise outcome in an election where nearly every poll puts Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton several percentage points ahead of Republican rival Donald Trump, the conditions to justify a long-awaited rate rise are lining up.

Growth bounced back to an annual 2.9 percent in the third quarter, at the high end of expectations, driven by inventory investment and a rebound in exports.

Crucially, nascent signs of inflation pressure — the missing ingredient up until now — are rattling sovereign bond markets around the globe, suggesting that few people are clinging to hope that the Fed will delay once more.

The Federal Open Market Committee, which already had three members voting for a rate rise at last month’s meeting, is expected to make clear in its statement that it has taken note of these improvements, however subtly.

Several important US data releases should support that view this week, with manufacturing growth expected to hold up and already-strong expansion in the much larger non-manufacturing industries due to accelerate.

This month’s employment report due at the end of this week is also forecast to show solid if not spectacular hiring — normal this far into an economic expansion — along with wage growth of about 2.5 percent, above the rate of inflation.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet to consider a different kind of inflation challenge from a very different angle.

The coming surge in imported inflation as a result of the pound’s collapse since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the EU has considerably narrowed the central bank’s wiggle room for another rate cut below 0.25 percent.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday said the committee cannot ignore that “fairly substantial” drop and there were limits to how willing the committee would be to look through an inflation overshoot, now expected to be well above the 2 percent target.

“Of course, it is hard to say exactly how much of an overshoot the MPC will tolerate, but the very fact that the governor made this statement so soon before the inflation report does suggest a wariness about the inflationary impact of recent [pound] sterling declines,” Investec economists said.

The majority of economists polled by Reuters have pushed a rate cut off the table for this year, with some traders in financial markets already speculating on the next move up.

The latest British manufacturing and services business surveys are due as well, but they are not likely to change a rate picture dominated by concerns about the pound and what kind of replacement trade agreements Britain will set up — and how soon.