INTERVIEW: Regent Taipei’s Yang looks to future

Taipei Times: Will the Regent Taipei achieve its revenue target this year?

Melvin Yang (楊雋翰): The hotel’s revenue — including independent restaurants — totaled NT$5.01 billion (US$158.35 million) for the first nine months, a small increase of 1.85 percent from the same period last year. The showing might extend through this quarter without any big surprises. The result is not bad, given that most of our peers are taking a hit from the economic slowdown and intensifying competition.

TT: How is the Regent Taipei holding up amid the sharp decline in the number of Chinese tourists?

Yang: The twist does not really have a direct effect on the Regent Taipei, where group travelers account for only 20 percent of our guests. However, it has indirect effects on our business. Meeting and incentive visits also drop, because it is a choice between nations, not hotels. The effects are more evident for three and four-star facilities that entered the market to accommodate Chinese tourists. Some will have difficulty surviving without strategy adjustments.

Fortunately, we have gained guests from Japan, thanks to close cooperation with Japan’s largest travel agency.

Meanwhile, we are seeking to attract more travelers from South Korea. Last year, we started hiring Korean-speaking staff to better serve our South Korean guests. We will soon revamp our Web site to make it more user friendly and add Korean to the language selection.

TT: The number of business travelers has declined rapidly. What can the Regent Taipei do to mitigate the pain?

Yang: Business travelers account for 35 percent of our guests and the number is shrinking. In the past, the Taipei International Computer Show [Computex] packed all hotels in Taipei. Now, only the hotels near the venues benefit from the technology event.

There are several reasons, including a large electronics show held in China at about the same time as Computex and the continued migration of local firms to overseas markets.

If the government is serious about attracting tourists from Southeast Asia, it has to address the infrastructure issue and provide supporting measures. Authorities should put up signs in Southeast Asian languages at popular tourist attractions and railway stations, among other public venues, to enhance travel ease and convenience.

Travel agencies will need time to train tour guides to speak those languages. Taxi and bus drivers should be able to communicate [in those languages] as well.

The government plays an important part in promoting the travel and tourism industry. Currently, the Regent Taipei does not have staff from Southeast Asian countries, but will adjust if necessary.

TT: How do you plan to lead the Regent Taipei?

Yang: I have been assigned to 10 different positions over the past 13 years. Every time I started a new position, I identified the problems, solved them and prevented their recurrence.

The Regent Taipei has matured after more than a quarter of a century in business. Both its hardware and software need to be renovated and upgraded. We plan to renovate guest rooms to make our guests more comfortable during their stay.

The renovation will last for a year or 18 months and will be carried out floor by floor. We have not finalized the exact timing or costs.

The renovation aims to introduce an urban resort atmosphere to our rooms, allowing guests to relax a bit after a busy day of work.