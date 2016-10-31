CPC Corp, Formosa to increase diesel and gasoline prices

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned fuel supplier, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油), yesterday said it would lower its gasoline and diesel prices today because of falling international crude oil prices.

CPC said it was to cut gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter starting from midnight yesterday after fears of a supply glut in the global oil market pushed crude prices down.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations are to fall to NT$21.4 per liter for super diesel, NT$23.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$25.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$27.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), a privately owned fuel supplier, on Saturday announced identical price cuts.