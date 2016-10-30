Internet use to be 75% mobile next year, Zenith says

Reuters, NEW YORK

Seventy-five percent of Internet use will be mobile next year, up slightly from this year, as a growing number of consumers around the world access the web on smartphones and tablets, media buying agency Zenith forecast.

Zenith previously estimated that 71 percent of internet consumption would be mobile this year.

Sixty percent of global Internet advertising dollars will come from mobile advertising in 2018, Zenith said, following the release of its Mobile Advertising Forecasts report on Thursday.

Mobile advertising expenditure in 2018 is set to total US$134 billion, which “is more than will be spent on newspaper, magazine, cinema and outdoor advertising put together,” it said.

Zenith, a unit of French advertising agency Publicis Groupe SA, had estimated global mobile advertising expenditure to be US$71 billion this year.

As more advertising dollars shift to the digital realm from TV, brands are rushing to Facebook Inc, Snapchat and Google where they can market to viewers.

“In four years, you’ve gone from 40 percent to 70 percent [of total Internet use] in mobile,” said Scott Singer, a digital media executive and managing director of innovation consultancy firm DDG Inc.

The rise of mobile data consumption, including video, is pushing telecoms to marry content and digital distribution.

They are betting that they can lure viewers to online video and other content that are relayed over their Internet and wireless networks, while also attracting advertisers to grow advertising revenue.