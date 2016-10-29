Agencies

JAPAN

Consumer prices fall again

Consumer prices last month fell for the seventh straight month, data showed yesterday, heaping more pressure on the central bank to push back its inflation target deadline. Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh-food costs, declined 0.5 percent year-on-year — in line with the market forecast — putting the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target further out of reach. Separately, government figures also showed that household spending last month shrank 2.1 percent from a year earlier, slightly better than expectations for a drop of 2.7 percent. Unemployment remained at a multi-decade low of 3 percent.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter confirms job cuts

Still losing money and without a merger partner, Twitter on Thursday said it sees a path to profitability as the struggling social network unveiled job cuts as part of a reorganization. The messaging platform said it would cut 9 percent of its workforce after another money-losing quarter, but suggested it could reach profitability for the first time next year. Twitter reported a net loss for the quarter of US$103 million, compared with a US$132 million loss a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to US$616 million, mostly from advertising. The key metric of monthly active users rose only modestly to 317 million from 313 million in the prior quarter.

SHIPPERS

Hanjin bids received

Hanjin Shipping Co received five initial bids for its Asia-US business as a South Korean court began the process to sell the nation’s largest container line, which fell victim to excess capacity and slowing global trade. Hyundai Merchant Marine Co and four others have expressed interest, according to Hyundai and the Seoul Central District Court, overseeing the bankruptcy protection filing. The submissions will be followed by due diligence of the assets, which include offices and vessels that operate on trans-Pacific trade outes. Final bids are due by Nov. 7. Hanjin, which filed for bankruptcy protection in August, this week said it was winding down its Europe route.

BANKING

UBS earnings decline

UBS Group AG reported a drop in earnings at its wealth-management business and the securities unit was hurt by a slump in equities trading, as chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti pledged to continue cost cuts. Pretax profit rose 11 percent to 877 million Swiss francs (US$883 million) from 788 million francs a year earlier, the Zurich, Switzerland-based bank said in a statement yesterday. That compares with the 862-million-franc average of six analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

INTERNET

Alphabet beats estimates

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday bested analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit and revenue as the search company showed it has honed its core business for the mobile era and is closing in on the next wave of computing. Propelled by strong advertising on mobile devices and video site YouTube, Alphabet’s net income climbed 27 percent to US$5.06 billion. Revenue jumped 20 percent to US$22.45 billion, marking the search giant’s seventh straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of US$9.06, beating expectations of US$8.63 per share on revenue of US$22.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.