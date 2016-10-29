Staff writer, with CNA

SMARTPHONES

China’s market grows 5.8%

China’s smartphone market grew 5.8 percent year-on-year and 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 115.1 million units in the third quarter, with Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動) and Vivo Communication Technology Co Ltd (維沃移動通信) overtaking Huawei Technologies Co (華為) for the first time, International Data Corp (IDC) said yesterday. Oppo secured a market share of 17.5 percent in China last quarter, followed by Vivo’s 16.7 percent and Huawei’s 15.7 percent, IDC data showed. Xiaomi Corp (小米) ranked the fourth-largest, with an 8.7 percent market share, while Apple Inc came fifth with a 7.1 percent share. “Oppo and Vivo rose because the Chinese market has evolved beyond operator and online driven channels to an offline structure that dovetails with Oppo and Vivo’s strengths,” IDC said in a press release.

SEMICONDUCTORS

HMI’s Q3 income plummets

Semiconductor inspection tool and equipment maker Hermes Microvision Inc (HMI, 漢微科) yesterday said that its third-quarter net income fell 92.76 percent annually to NT$34.09 million (US$1.08 million) because of lower sales and foreign-exchange losses. Earnings per share were NT$0.48 for the July-to-September quarter, compared with NT$6.64 a year earlier. In the first three quarters of this year, Hermes Microvision’s net income fell 47.96 percent to NT$831.03 million from the same period last year, with earnings per share falling to NT$11.7 from NT$22.49, the company’s financial statement showed. The Investment Commission and Fair Trade Commission recently approved ASML Holding NV’s acquisition of HMI, which is expected to be completed later this quarter.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon gets earnings boost

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported better-than-expected earnings for last quarter, thanks to an improved product mix and cost controls. Net profit was NT$294 million in the third quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.31, with revenue of NT$3.23 billion. In the first three quarters this year, net profit totaled NT$911 million, up 15.59 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$4.06. Cumulative revenue grew 6.49 percent annually to NT$9.98 billion. However, seasonal factors are likely to affect the company’s performance this quarter, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a client note, expecting net profit to fall 20 percent and revenue 5 percent from last quarter.

AVIATION

AIDC inks spare parts deal

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) has signed a cooperation contract with US-based General Electric Co (GE) to manufacture spare parts for GE’s fuel-efficient LEAP aircraft engines. The contract is valid from this year through 2020, the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer said on Thursday. AIDC and GE have also inked a contract, valid from next year through 2022, to manufacture the new LEAP engines and spare parts for the GE LM9000 aeroderivative industrial gas turbine, it said. AIDC declined to disclose the total value of the two deals, but said the contracts are expected to create business opportunities for the local electronics supply chain. GE, the world’s largest manufacturer of passenger jet engines, began contracting AIDC to produce aircraft engine parts in 1997.