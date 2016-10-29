MediaTek reports increase in net profit

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported that its net profit last quarter grew 19 percent from the previous quarter backed by strong seasonal demand in China and other emerging markets.

Net profit expanded to NT$7.83 billion (US$247.5 million) from NT$6.59 billion in the second quarter, with earnings per share climbing from NT$4.16 to NT$4.98, the company said.

Gross margin, an indicator of a company’s operating performance and pricing power, held steady at 35.2 percent last quarter, ending 10 straight quarters of contraction.

“We hope to keep our gross margin at the current level over the next few quarters by rolling out new-generation and cost-effective products,” MediaTek vice chairman Hsieh Ching-jiang (謝清江) told investors via a teleconference.

“We are even hoping that new chips supporting Category 7 [a more advanced 4G technology] lift gross margin in the second half of next year,” Hsieh said.

MediaTek — which is facing pricing pressure from Qualcomm Inc in the US and China’s Spreadtrum Communications Inc (展訊) — plans to roll out a new Helio P20 chip this quarter and more advanced Helio P25 and Helio X30 chips in the first half next year, hoping the higher-margin chips help prop up its bottom line.

Hsieh gave a bleak outlook for this quarter, citing seasonal factors.

“Revenue growth momentum will slow down in the fourth quarter, as demand is to diminish when the consumer electronics industry enters the slack season,” he said.

Supply constraint at its foundry partners, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), is another factor dampening the company’s growth, Hsieh said.

This problem is likely to be alleviated in the second quarter or the third quarter next year, he added.

Revenue is expected to shrink from NT$78.4 billion last quarter by between 7 and 15 percent to between NT$66.6 billion and NT$72.9 billion this quarter, while gross margin is to be about 35 percent this quarter, Hsieh said.

Shipments of chips used in mobile phones and tablets are expected to decline by more than 6 percent to between 135 million units and 145 million units this quarter from last quarter, he said.

Commenting on Qualcomm Inc’s US$47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductor NV, Hsieh said it further highlighted the growing trend of mergers and acquisitions in the semiconductor industry, adding that MediaTek is seeking potential deals to expand its presence in the automotive market.

“The automotive market is an area that offers new growth,” Hsieh said.

TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) analyst C.Y. Yao (姚嘉洋) said the acquisition of NXP would allow Qualcomm to rapidly build a foothold in chips used in automotive and industrial applications.

Yao said the deal is expected to have a insignificant effect on MediaTek, as the Hsinchu-based company focuses heavily on mobile phone chips, with limited exposure to automotive chips.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst George Chang (張家麒) said the acquisition unveiled on Thursday might not be a bad thing for MediaTek, citing a less competitive market for 4G chips in the future.

“As NXP carries a gross margin of more than 50 percent, [the deal] might accelerate Qualcomm’s exit from lower-margin 4G products under a blue-sky scenario,” Chang wrote in a client note yesterday.