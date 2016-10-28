Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Interest rates cut unlikely

The economy barely slowed in the third quarter despite the Brexit vote shock, further diminishing the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the Bank of England next week. GDP expanded by 0.5 percent in the July-to-September period, less rapid than the unusually strong growth of 0.7 percent seen in the second quarter, but comfortably above a median forecast of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. Compared with the third quarter of last year, growth picked up to 2.3 percent, the strongest pace in more than a year, according to the preliminary figures from the Office for National Statistics.

ACQUISITION

Fujitsu, Lenovo talk merger

Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd yesterday said it was in talks to merge its struggling PC business with Chinese computer giant Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), sending its shares soaring 7.8 percent as the company also announced a recovery in profits. Tokyo-based Fujitsu said it and Lenovo, the world’s largest personal computer maker, are “exploring a strategic cooperation in the realm of research, development, design and manufacturing of personal computers for the global market.” The two firms are also talking with government-backed Development Bank of Japan for financial and strategic support.

AUTOMAKERS

VW profits bounce back

Volkswagen AG (VW) yesterday said profits bounced back to 2.34 billion euros (US$2.55 billion) in the third quarter from a large loss a year earlier, when it had one-time losses in anticipation of settling its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests. The figure for profit after tax reversed last year’s loss of 1.67 billion euros. For the year-earlier quarter, the company took a 6.7 billion euros charge in anticipation of looming costs for recalls, fixes and buybacks of cars with software that enabled the cheating. Third-quarter sales revenue rose 1 percent to 52.0 billion euros.

BANKING

Deutsche Bank reports profit

Deutsche Bank AG, under pressure from an impending settlement with the US Department of Justice, reported 278 million euros (US$303 million) in net profit for the third quarter as it strengthened its financial buffers against loss. The profit contrasted with a loss of 6 billion euros a year earlier, when the bank had large one-time charges. Chief executive officer John Cryan yesterday said on a conference call with analysts that “the results for the quarter show the resilience of our operating business in a tough environment and show the progress we are making toward restructuring the bank.”

COMMUNICATIONS

Nokia slides 12 percent

Nokia Oyj yesterday said it made a net loss in the third quarter and saw a 12 percent drop in sales amid a downturn in the networks industry, as the company reported combined results after the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent SA. The Finland-based communications networks operator said the net loss was 125 million euros on sales of 5.9 billion euros in the period. A year earlier Nokia reported a stand-alone profit of 152 million euros on sales of 3 billion euros. The technologies section of the business more than doubled sales to 353 million euros, mainly due to a licensing agreement with South Korean Samsung Electronics Co.