Singaporean energy firms under stress, OCBC chief says

Bloomberg

Stresses among Singapore’s oil and gas companies are deepening, the head of Southeast Asia’s second-largest lender said, signaling that more firms grappling with the slump in energy prices could face difficulties repaying their debts.

“I don’t think the oil and gas sector is in a situation where it is in a recovery mode yet, and continues to be under stress,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) chief executive officer Samuel Tsien (錢乃驥) told reporters at a briefing yesterday. “I think the fourth quarter of this year will continue to be a difficult quarter for this sector.”

OCBC had earlier reported a 10 percent jump in provisions for soured assets for the third quarter, taking some of the gloss off the better-than-estimated profit the lender announced for the period.

Its nonperforming assets surged 34 percent to S$2.59 billion (US$1.9 billion) by last month from a year earlier, driven by loans to oil and gas services firms that had soured, the bank said in a statement.

More Singaporean companies tied to that industry are facing difficulties repaying debt as demand for their services falls amid lower exploration activity. Swissco Holdings Ltd, which supplies rigs and support vessels to oil and gas explorers, last week signaled that it could face default, due to its failure to pay interest due earlier this month. Companies including KS Energy Ltd and AusGroup Ltd have also sought more lenient repayment conditions.

Tsien did provide one positive signal for the industry: since the third quarter of last year, the bank had not seen any new companies emerging as “distressed names,” he said.

“The problem in the oil and gas sector for our portfolio has not broadened but has deepened, with those companies that are under stress continuing to be under stress,” Tsien said.

The travails in the energy industry and a weak regional economy made it “difficult” to call a peak for nonperforming assets, Tsien said.