Staff writer

INTERNET

Momo’s net income down

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒), an Internet, television and catalogue shopping subsidiary of Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), yesterday posted a weaker-than-expected net income of NT$252.63 million (US$7.98 million) for last quarter. The earnings result is down 2.51 percent from NT$259.16 million a year ago and down 14.89 percent from the previous quarter’s NT$296.85 million. Momo attributed the decline to softer-than-expected demand from shoppers. The company said it expects revenue to increase this quarter from a quarter ago, driven by the company’s anniversary sales, Singles’ Day promotion and demand for Christmas.

ELECTRONICS

Flexium income skyrockets

Flexible printed circuit board supplier Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡) yesterday said its net income grew 602.9 percent to NT$724 million last quarter from the previous quarter on the back of the rising demand for Apple Inc’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones. However, the figure was down 19.5 percent from a year ago, the company said. Earnings per share were NT$2.71 last quarter, with sales of NT$5.72 billion, up 65.6 percent quarter-on-quarter. Due to higher utilization, gross margin and operating margin last quarter rose to 25.1 percent and 18.16 percent respectively, the company said. For this quarter, the company expects sales to be higher than last quarter, while profit margins would improve further on a better product mix.

ENTERTAINMENT

XPEC asked to restate report

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday said game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) must restate its financial report for the second quarter of the year, after the company confirmed it had not received full payment for the sale of Tiny Piece Co, a Chinese mobile-game developer, by June 30. Securities and Futures Bureau Director-General Wang Yung-hsin (王詠心) said at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee that XPEC must restate its financial statement within 20 days and book investment write-off over the deal rather than investment gains, or risks punishment from the commission.

ECONOMY

GDP to grow 2 percent

The nation’s GDP is likely to see a 2 percent annual growth for last quarter, after the latest government data showed a better-than-expected industrial production for last month, DBS Bank said in a report on Tuesday. That would be the second consecutive quarter of growth in industrial production and marks a significant increase compared with the 0.7 percent increase in the previous quarter, DBS said. However, GDP growth is expected to remain below its potential last quarter, as weakness in local-oriented service providers are to offset the recovery in the externally-driven manufacturing sector, DBS said.

BICYCLES

Manufacturers cautioned

Taiwanese bicycle makers should be cautious about their business outlook, despite improving exports of bicycle parts in Japan, Credit Suisse Group AG said in a note to investors yesterday. The recovery of Japanese exports of bicycle parts is driven by an increasing need for high-end products, while the demand for low and mid-end bikes is still weak, Credit Suisse said. The nation’s largest bicycle maker, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械), saw its sales drop 5.7 percent annually in the first nine months of the year, company data showed.