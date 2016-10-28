CCI rises slightly on local equity market gains, survey shows

Staff writer, with CNA

On the back of gains in the local equity market, consumer confidence has been showing signs of improvement, National Central University said yesterday.

Citing the results of a survey conducted last week, the university said consumer confidence index (CCI) rose 0.29 points from last month to 78.95, after a 0.90 point decline last month.

The index consists of six indicators reflecting how much confidence people have in consumer prices, employment, family finances, the economic climate, the stock market and the possible purchase of durable goods in the coming six months.

In the survey, the sub-indices for the stock market and consumer prices trended higher, while those for the other factors moved lower, the university said.

The sub-index for the stock market factor rose 3.90 points from last month to 72.60, the largest increase among the six factors. Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 21, the TAIEX gained 237.72 points, or 2.62 percent.

The sub-index for consumer prices rose 0.05 points to 52.50; the sub-index for employment fell 1.45 points to 108.15, the steepest decline among the factors; the sub-index for the economic climate dropped 0.45 points to 72.85; the sub-index for possible purchase of durable goods shed 0.25 points to 88.75, and the sub-index for family finances fell 0.10 points to 78.85.

The survey, which was conducted from Wednesday to Saturday last week, collected 2,410 valid questionnaires and had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.