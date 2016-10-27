Agencies

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer raises its forecast

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer yesterday said it had slightly increased its forecast for the whole year after hgiher sales and profits in the third quarter. Results released by the firm showed that profits rose by 18.8 percent to 1.2 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) between July and last month compared with the same period the previous year, on sales of 11.3 billion euros. Based on its performance, Bayer said it would target a “high single-digit percentage increase in adjusted profits per share” for the whole year rather than the “mid-to-high” increase it had in its sights on previously.

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai profit slumps

Hyundai Motor Co’s third-quarter profit fell to its lowest level in nearly seven years, well below forecasts, due to a strike that dented production and weak demand in emerging markets. South Korea’s largest automaker said its third-quarter earnings fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 1.06 trillion won (US$937 million). That was the lowest profit since the first quarter of 2010, when Hyundai adopted international financial reporting standards. Hyundai, part of the world’s fifth-largest auto group, said its sales in the first nine months of the year declined 2 percent from the previous year to 3.5 million units, falling both at home and overseas. It blamed production disruptions from a strike.

AVIATION

Airbus profit tumbles

Airbus Group SE’s third-quarter profit tumbled 21 percent as the aircraft maker spent money addressing production delays to its latest wide-body plane, fell behind on single-aisle deliveries and suffered a drop in helicopter sales. Earnings before interest and tax excluding one-time items slumped to 731 million euros from 921 million euros the previous year, Toulouse, France-based Airbus said in a statement yesterday. Airbus maintained its guidance for full-year earnings matching last year’s level as it increases spending to achieve 50 A350 deliveries this year. It handed over just 26 in the first nine months.

BANKING

Lloyds takes insurance hit

Britain’s state-rescued Lloyds Banking Group yesterday said it had set aside a further ￡1 billion (US$1.2 billion) to compensate customers who were missold insurance. The hit contributed toward Lloyds reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter net profit, to ￡219 million, compared with the previous year, the company said in an earnings statement. However, profit after tax for the nine months to the end of last month jumped 30 percent to ￡2 billion. The update came amid widespread concern across the financial sector that Brexit would hamper Britain-based banks in carrying out their business across the EU.

GERMANY

Consumer confidence slips

The nation can expect slightly less cheerful consumers next month, a monthly study from market research firm GfK said yesterday, as reports of weak global growth made themselves felt. The survey of about 2,000 people forecast a slight fall in GfK’s headline consumer confidence index to 9.7 points, from 10.0 points this month. Consumers’ expectations for the future rose slightly after three consecutive falls, though, with GfK suggesting that “consumers seem to have digested the decision of the British to leave the European Union” in June.