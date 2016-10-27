Nanya net profit surges on demand, asset gains

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said net profit surged last quarter from the previous quarter thanks to robust demand and asset gains.

Net profit reached NT$1.4 billion (US$44.36 million) from NT$397 million in the second quarter, a Nanya financial statement showed.

On an annual basis, net profit plunged more than 70 percent from NT$4.73 billion as prices tumbled due to oversupply.

Earnings per share were NT$0.51 last quarter, compared with NT$0.14 in the previous quarter, the statement showed.

Nanya said that a gain of NT$215 million from Inotera Memories Inc (華亞科技) was behind the quarterly improvement.

Inotera, which is 24 percent owned by Nanya, contributed losses of NT$457 million to Nanya in the second quarter. Inotera swung into a net profit of NT$886 million last quarter from losses of NT$1.89 billion in the second quarter.

Nanya gross margin improved to 31.1 percent last quarter from 28.4 percent in the prior quarter, benefiting from a slower price decline of 2 percent quarterly, the company said.

Nanya said it expects strong demand to boost average DRAM prices this quarter by 5 percent from the previous quarter, with the fastest price hikes for PC DRAM chips.

“We expect supply constraint to be more severe in the fourth quarter, as DRAM chip demand will increase from the third quarter,” Nanya president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing.

“The chip shortage will be across the board, from DRAM chips used in PCs, mobile phones, to those for servers,” Lee said.

Lee said Nanya’s shipments would be flattish this quarter from last quarter because of capacity constraint, while global supply would see limited growth.

In addition to improving fundamentals, Nanya’s bottom line this quarter will be significantly lifted by an asset disposal gain of about NT$19.9 billion from selling its stake in Inotera to US firm Micron Technology Inc, according to a Nanya estimate.

Micron, which owns 33 percent of Inotera, expects to complete a NT$132.5 billion acquisition deal on Dec. 6, making Inotera a fully owned subsidiary.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst George Chang (張家麒) yesterday said in a client note that the memory industry has seen a strong price rebound this year because of discipline on the supply side.

“The discipline of DRAM supply appears to be a structural trend... Of course, industry consolidation is also on the right track,” Chang wrote.

“The closing of the Micron-Inotera deal should help ease market concerns that Micron will seek capacity expansion in China,” Chang wrote.

Meanwhile, Nanya said it plans to spend NT$25.25 billion on new facilities and equipment this year.

Most of the budget will go toward the production of next-generation 20-nanometer (nm) chips, Nanya said.

The company is scheduled to ram up production of 20nm chips in the second half of next year, it said.