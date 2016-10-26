Agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC shares hit new high

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday hit a day high of NT$192.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, pushing its market cap to a record NT$4.99 trillion (US$157.8 billion). The world’s largest contract chipmaker recorded NT$96.76 billion in net profit last quarter, up 33.4 percent from the previous quarter and 28.4 percent from a year earlier on strong demand for communications, computer, consumer and industrial electronics. The company has expressed optimism about its operations in the fourth quarter, even though it is typically a slow season for global semiconductors. TSMC forecast consolidated sales of between NT$255 billion and NT$258 billion in the three-month period, down between 0.9 and 2 percent from the third quarter.

SEMICONDUCTORS

AP Memory buys Zentel

Chip designer AP Memory Technology Corp (愛普科技) yesterday said it has purchased a more than 50 percent stake, or 37.54 million shares, of Zentel Electronics Corp (力積電子), surpassing the required 35.49 million shares to acquire Zentel. AP Memory last month offered to purchase Zentel in a deal worth NT$985 million in cash to expand into the Internet of Things market. AP Memory supplies its new low-power memory chips to handset chip designers MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and China’s Spreadtrum Communications Inc (展訊) for mid-to-low-end smartphones. The company’s largest revenue source are pseudo static random access memorychips used in smartphones.

EQUITIES

TAIEX nears 9,400 points

The TAIEX closed up 0.68 percent to 9,385.65 points yesterday, boosted by gains in companies in the Apple Inc supply chain and other large-cap stocks, dealers said. Turnover stood at NT$64.299 billion. Buying in Apple-concept stocks surged on hopes that the latest iPhone 7 models would boost their shipments this quarter, dealers said. The TAIEX is expected to test the 9,500-point mark over the next month if international hot money continues to flow into Taiwan, dealers said.

INTERNET

Twitter mulls job cuts

Twitter Inc is planning widespread job cuts, to be announced as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said. The firm might cut about 8 percent of its workforce, or about 300 people, the same percentage it did last year when cofounder Jack Dorsey took over as CEO. Planning for the cuts is still fluid and the number could change, they said. The people asked not to be identified talking about private company plans. An announcement about the job cuts might come before Twitter releases third-quarter earnings tomorrow, one of the people said. A Twitter representative declined to comment.

HANDSETS

BlackBerry unveils DTEK60

BlackBerry Ltd showed off the last smartphone it would market itself before completely outsourcing design, production and distribution to partners: a 5.5-inch touchscreen device that rivals the size of the iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL, but at a lower price. The DTEK60 is not exactly a full BlackBerry device. Like the DTEK50, which BlackBerry released in July, it was partly designed and manufactured by China’s TCL Corp and uses BlackBerry’s version of Google’s Android operating system. It is geared toward companies and government agencies that do not want their employees using personal devices for sensitive work business.