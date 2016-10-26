Powertech profits up 17.7 percent

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Powertech Technology Inc (力成科技), the nation’s biggest memorychip tester and packager, yesterday said net profits rose 17.7 percent sequentially last quarter, driven by robust demand for memory chips used in high-end smartphones and PCs.

The company expects the growth momentum to extend into this quarter due to seasonal high demand for smartphones, game consoles, PCs and TVs.

LIMITED DEMAND

However, demand will be limited by a months-long supply constraint in advanced chips, Powertech said.

“Demand remains good according to customers’ forecasts. Demand is particularly high for game consoles and high-end smartphones,” general manager Hung Chia-yu told an investors’ teleconference yesterday. “We expect to see positive growth in the fourth quarter, following three quarters of growth.”

HIGHER UTILIZATION

Robust demand will also reflect on higher factory utilization this quarter from last quarter’s 85 to 90 percent utilization in chip packaging equipment, Hung said.

Hung said his optimism is based on increasing memory density, or memory storage, for new smartphones, servers and enterprise storage units, which bodes well for Powertech.

Revenues this quarter are to grow by a low single-digit percentage, compared with last quarter’s NT$12.76 billion (US$404 million), decelerating from a sequential growth of 12.7 percent last quarter, he said.

“DRAM and flash memory chip businesses are our major growth drivers,” Hung said.

DRAM business, which is the second-largest revenue source for Powertech, accounting for 35 percent of revenues last quarter, grew the fastest with 17 percent quarter-on-quarter, a company financial statement showed.

Revenue from flash memory chips, used in smartphones, last quarter grew 12.2 percent from the previous quarter. Flash memory chips are the company’s biggest revenue contributor with 38 percent.

In the quarter ending Sept. 30, net profit grew 17.7 percent to NT$1.33 billion, compared with NT$1.13 billion in the second quarter. Earnings per share rose from NT$1.45 to NT$1.7.

Gross margin last quarter rose to a five-year high of 22.5 percent, compared with 21.5 percent in the previous quarter, Powertech said.

Hung said a DRAM factory jointly established by Powertech and US memorychip maker

Micron Technology Inc is making good progress.

The factory’s monthly output will double to 100 million units in the near term, he said.

The factory in Xian, China, began mass production in April providing manufacturing services solely for Micron.

RECORD SPENDING

Powertech yesterday said it plans to spend a record high NT$15 billion on facilities and equipment this year to expand capacity in a bid to cope with growing demand for advanced technologies.

The company plans to allocate between NT$8 billion and NT$10 billion capital investment next year, Powertech said.

“The capital spending aims to drive the company’s growth over next two to three years,” Hung said.

Powertech chairman Tsai Du-kung (蔡篤恭) yesterday said he has no plans to retire, allaying investors’ fears of succession problems.