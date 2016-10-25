Agencies

EUROPEAN UNION

Wallonia rejects ultimatum

The head of Wallonia’s parliament yesterday said it would not respect an EU ultimatum to back a massive trade deal with Canada blocked by the Belgian region. “It won’t be possible to respect this ultimatum,” Walloon Parliament President Andre Antoine told RTL radio in Belgium, referring to a deadline yesterday set by European Council President Donald Tusk for the country to say whether it could support the pact. Belgium has so far been the only EU member not to sign up to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which has been seven years in the making, because Wallonia has refused to endorse it. Antoine said it was important to get the deal right, as it could pave the way for future trade pacts with powers such as the US and China. “We must therefore have a solid legal basis,” he added. The pact would link the EU market of 500 million people with the world’s 10th-biggest economy.

JAPAN

Exports slide for 12th month

Exports last month fell for a 12th consecutive month, rounding out a rough year for manufacturers struggling with a stronger yen and soft global demand. However, the numbers were better than expected and export volumes last month rose by the most in nearly two years, prompting some upbeat assessments by economists. “Today’s report confirmed that exports are on the rebound,” said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities Co. “Manufacturing activities are picking up globally, especially in Asian nations. That bodes well for Japanese exports.” Overseas shipments dropped 6.9 percent last month from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Imports fell 16.3 percent during the same period, resulting in a trade surplus of ￥498.3 billion (US$4.8 billion).

SEMICONDUCTORS

Aixtron approval withdrawn

The German government yesterday said it had withdrawn approval for a Chinese firm to acquire Aixtron, a supplier to the semiconductor industry, amid growing unease over Chinese investment in local companies. A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy confirmed that approval for the Aixtron deal had been withdrawn pending review, but declined to shed light on the reasons behind the move. Aixtron said earlier that the ministry had canceled the so-called “clearance certificate” it issued last month that paved the way for the 670 million euro (US$730 million) takeover by Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (中國福建芯片投資基金) to go ahead. The unexpected move comes at a time of concern over a string of Chinese takeovers which has prompted German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Sigmar Gabriel to urge Brussels to shield key EU industries from foreign investors.

TECHNOLOGY

Philips sees net profit rise

Dutch electronics and healthcare giant Royal Philips NV said net profit rose 18 percent to 383 million euros in the third quarter from the same period last year as its healthcare technology portfolio recorded solid sales growth. The company, which is in the process of spinning off its lighting business, said that sales edged higher from 5.8 billion euros to 5.9 billion euros in the same period last year. Philips CEO Frans van Houten yesterday said the company expects further improvements in its earnings in the final three months of the year, but said that “going forward, we remain concerned about risk due to volatility in the markets in which we operate.”