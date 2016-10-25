PRC firm says its cameras were used to disrupt Internet

Bloomberg

A Chinese security camera maker said its products were used to launch a cyberattack that severed Internet access for millions of users, highlighting the threat posed by the global proliferation of connected devices.

The attackers hijacked cameras made by Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co (杭州雄邁科技) using malware known as Mirai, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

While Xiongmai did not say how many of its products had been infiltrated, all cameras made before September last year were potentially vulnerable.

The attack underscored how hackers can marshal the Internet of Things to disrupt the Internet on an unprecedented scale.

Millions of Internet users lost access to some of the world’s most popular Web sites on Friday last week after hackers hammered servers along the US east coast with phony traffic until they crashed.

Agencies including the US Department of Homeland Security are investigating the outage.