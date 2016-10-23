Agencies

FRANCE

S&P raises sovereign rating

Ratings firm Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC on Friday raised its outlook on the nation’s long-term sovereign credit rating from “negative” to “stable,” a move hailed by the government as a “sign of confidence.” The US ratings agency, which stripped the country of its prime “AAA” rating in 2012, left unchanged its view on French debt at “AA,” its third-highest rating. The improvement in the country’s outlook is due to the “gradual introduction of growth-enhancing reforms amid ongoing fiscal consolidation,” the firm said in its report.

PORTUGAL

DBRS maintains debt rating

The country kept its much needed access to EU financial help on Friday after a European Central Bank-approved credit agency maintained its rating of Portuguese debt at an investment-grade level. Toronto-based DBRS announced it had kept the nation’s rating at “BBB” with a “stable” perspective. “The rating reflects Portugal’s eurozone membership and its adherence to the EU economic governance framework, which helps foster credible macroeconomic policies,” DBRS said in a statement.

CONGLOMERATES

GE warns on growth

General Electric Co (GE) on Friday said that it might not grow this year as low oil prices, a strong US dollar and a sluggish economy crimp demand for oil field equipment and locomotive parts. The company cut its outlook for organic sales growth, projecting the figure would be flat to up 2 percent this year. GE previously forecast an increase of as much as 4 percent. The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to US$0.32 per share, topping the US$0.3 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s hits record sales

The launch of all-day breakfast helped McDonald’s record-high sales at established US locations for a fifth straight quarter, but the boost from that is shrinking and the company is hoping new menu items will keep customers coming back. McDonald’s said sales rose 1.3 percent at established US locations in the third quarter, matching what Wall Street analysts expected. That was down from the 1.8 percent rise the world’s biggest burger chain reported in the previous quarter.

CANADA

Banks’ costs could rise

Banks could see their costs rise by as much as 30 basis points under government proposals that would force them to take on a greater share of mortgage defaults, as policymakers seek to engineer a soft landing in the country’s housing market. The estimates, contained in consultation documents released on Friday by the Department of Finance, outline two ways banks could shoulder more of the burden from defaulted home loans in the country’s C$770 billion (US$577.3 billion) insured mortgage market. In a “first loss” approach, lenders would be responsible for a fixed portion of an outstanding loan at the time of default. Under a “proportionate loss” scenario, banks would pay a percentage of the total loan loss.