Asian stocks pare weekly gain as quake hits Japan

Asian stocks on Friday pared their biggest weekly advance in a month as healthcare companies led losses and an earthquake in western Japan weighed on Tokyo equities.

Hong Kong markets were shut for the day due to a typhoon.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 percent to 139.70 as of 3:03pm in Hong Kong, halting a three-day gain.

Japan’s TOPIX slid 0.4 percent from a May high, paced by a slump in Nintendo Co. The earthquake, which struck Tottori Prefecture, led to power outages and halted bullet trains.

The Asian equity measure has climbed 1.1 percent this week as data indicated Chinese economic growth is stabilizing. As investors brace for higher US borrowing costs before the end of the year and a presidential election next month, companies from Microsoft Corp to Keppel Corp in Singapore are updating shareholders on profit performance. Odds the US Federal Reserve will boost interest rates by December have risen by about 2 percentage points over the past week to 68 percent, according to Fed funds futures tracked by Bloomberg.

Shares in Taiwan on Friday declined after moving in a narrow range amid cautious sentiment toward a possible major pullback after the weighted index passed 9,300 points a day earlier, dealers said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday closed down 10.67 points, or 0.11 percent, at 9,306.57. The index is up 141.4 points, or 1.5 percent, from last week’s 9,165.17.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3 percent and Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.5 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI index retreated 0.4 percent and the Philippine Stock Exchange Index slipped 0.7 percent.

Thailand’s SET Index gained 0.3 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 percent.

The TOPIX extended declines after the quake, which rattled some traders ahead of the weekend.

With more than 350 companies on the TOPIX scheduled to release their quarterly results next week, investors are looking for signs of how much this year’s stronger yen is impacting profits. The TOPIX is down 12 percent this year, with the yen 16 percent higher against the US dollar.

Additional reporting by CNA