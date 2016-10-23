Bombardier to cut 7,500 more jobs; deliveries delayed

AFP, MONTREAL

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Friday said it was cutting 7,500 jobs, its second major layoff announcement this year following delays in deliveries of its C-series airplanes.

The job cuts, to be completed by the end of 2018, are expected to mostly hit administrative posts, with two-thirds from the transport division, a Bombardier spokesman said.

These layoffs come on the heels of a February announcement to eliminate 7,000 manufacturing jobs. The two rounds of job cuts account for about 20 percent of Montreal-based Bombardier’s workforce.

Bombardier, which has taken on debt to finance its ambitious plane-building program, said the latest downsizing would result in annual savings of about US$300 million as part of a five-year plan to turn the firm around.

“The actions announced today will ensure we have the right cost structure, workforce and organization to compete and win in the future,” chief executive Alain Bellemare said in a statement.

Bombardier has been trying to accelerate production of the C Series, as well as to develop the new Global 7000 business jet, scheduled to begin production in 2018.

The company announced plans to hire as many as 3,750 employees to speed these initiatives, according to Canadian media reports.

Bellemare said the new jobs would be added in low-cost countries and more established higher-cost operations.

“It’s the only way that we can protect the thousands of jobs in the industry and at Bombardier. It’s a very competitive industry and it’s important to take the necessary steps to remain competitive in this context,” he was quoted as saying

Bombardier had touted the C Series, its first completely new aircraft in the 100 to 150-seat category in more than 25 years, as a means to cut into the dominance of US aerospace giant Boeing Co and European rival Airbus Group SE.

However, the project has been stymied by delays, with Bombardier announcing last month that it cut its this year’s forecast for deliveries of the plane from 15 to seven due to engine delivery delays from Pratt & Whitney. Costs for the C Series program have risen to US$5.4 billion, Bombardier has estimated.

The Quebec government came to the rescue of Bombardier last year, investing US$1.0 billion for a 49.5 percent stake in its C Series plane program.

Bombardier has also sought support from federal officials in Canada, but no deal has been reached.