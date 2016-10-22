China property curbs start to bite as home prices fall

Bloomberg

China’s overheated property market is showing tentative signs of cooling, with home prices in some of the hottest cities falling this month as authorities stepped up curbs to avert a potentially ruinous housing bubble.

New home prices in Beijing fell 3.7 percent in the first weeks of this month from last month and dropped 2.5 percent in Shanghai, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, adding that the market “apparently cooled” in response to targeted measures rolled out in some cities.

Still, average new home prices in 70 cities tracked surged the most in more than seven years last month, climbing 1.8 percent from August, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the data.

Local governments in at least 21 cities have introduced property curbs, such as requiring larger down payments and limiting purchases of multiple dwellings, in a bid to arrest runaway prices. Even with some main markets cooling though, policymakers have a long way to go before they can claim victory in averting a bubble without killing one of the economy’s main pillars of growth.

“The curbs will show their effect in the initial two to three months, but in the longer term idle capital will still likely flow to property in the largest hubs as safe-haven assets,” said Xia Dan (夏丹), a Shanghai-based analyst at Bank of Communications Co (交通銀行).

The impact of the curbs will gradually abate as “liquidity is so abundant in a credit binge,” she said.

The latest data suggest moves to clamp down on the property frenzy might have had the unintended effect of stoking an already red-hot market by prompting a rush of buying before further restrictions were imposed.

Prices in Beijing jumped a record 4.9 percent last month. The local government on Sept. 30 increased down payments for first-time buyers to 35 percent, the highest among the nation’s biggest cities. In Shanghai, prices rose 3.2 percent last month.

Across the country, new home prices, excluding government-subsidized housing, gained last month in 63 of the 70 cities tracked, down from 64 in August. Prices dropped in six cities, compared with four a month earlier, and were unchanged in one.

“These curbs only aim to rein in the buying panic and to stem the bubble, instead of being an all-round shackling on the property market,” Wang Tao (王濤), chief China economist at UBS Group AG in Hong Kong, said before the data were released.

“The possibility of a home price plunge is low,” Wang said, adding that the curbs introduced so far are likely to have only a mild impact.

“The most powerful property control is credit tightening, which we have not seen,” she said. “The purchase restrictions currently imposed can still be bypassed.”

China has kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged since October last year after cutting rates six times in 11 months, sending the benchmark mortgage lending rate to a historical low of 4.9 percent. Medium and long-term bank loans to households, mostly residential mortgage loans, surged a record 571.3 billion yuan (US$85 billion) last month, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.

The pace of home sales is also rising sharply. The value of new homes sold rose 61 percent last month from a year earlier, almost double the previous month’s gain, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released on Wednesday.