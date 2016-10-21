Agencies

VIDEO GAMES

Nintendo to offer seak peek

Japanese video game giant Nintendo Co yesterday said it is to offer gamers a sneak peek at a long-awaited new console that could be key to boosting its bottom line. The Super Mario maker was planning to put a three-minute video about the “console with a completely new concept” on its Web site at 11pm Japan time yesterday. “It’s a short video, but please take a look,” it said on Twitter. The Kyoto-based firm has not given any details about the new console, codenamed NX, except that it is to be launched in March next year.

FOOD AND DRINK

Nestle profits edge up

Nestle SA yesterday reported its sales for the first nine months of this year rose 1 percent year-on-year to 65.5 billion Swiss francs (US$66.25 billion), as the Swiss food and drinks giant focuses on volume growth at a time of soft pricing. Company chief executive officer Paul Bulcke hailed “broad-based growth” and said Nestle is working to become “leaner.” Nestle said the greatest organic growth — which excludes the impact of acquisitions — was in the Americas region at 4.8 percent. It said overall organic growth was 3.5 percent in the period and it expects that rate for the full year.

LIGHTING

Philips pushes target back

Philips Lighting NV pushed back a target for revenue growth until next year after third-quarter sales slumped in the Middle East and Turkey. Comparable revenue dropped 3 percent to 1.7 billion euros (US$1.87 billion) during the three months ending Sept. 30, the Amsterdam-based company spun off from Royal Philips NV said in a statement yesterday. Net income was 51 million euros compared with 73 million euros during the same period last year, beating an average estimate of 32 million euros by analysts polled by Bloomberg. “We experienced tougher market conditions,” the firm’s chief executive officer Eric Rondolat said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

UNITED STATES

Election uncertainty weighs

Uncertainty in advance of next month’s election is weighing on some business sectors in the country, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book survey said on Wednesday. The survey which collects the views of economists, business contacts and others in the 12 Federal Reserve districts, said most regions in the world’s largest economy continued to expand at a “modest or moderate pace.” Labor market conditions remained “tight,” with “modest” employment and wage gains, according to the survey, which is prepared in advance of a Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 monetary policy meeting. The strength of the US dollar also held back exports of manufactured goods, it said.

INVESTMENT

Qatar mulls SoftBank bet

Qatar is considering investing in the US$100 billion global technology fund formed by SoftBank Group Corp and Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the matter. SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son has visited Doha and other parts of the Gulf region in recent months to discuss investments with global investors, one of the people said. The Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund is considering an investment of billions of dollars, which would help diversify its economy away from oil, the people said. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Softbank are looking for additional commitments of about US$30 billion, the people said.