Brazil cuts rates in bid to bolster recovery

Reuters, BRASILIA

Brazil cut interest rates for the first time in four years on Wednesday, opting for a modest 25-basis-point reduction to launch an easing cycle aimed at pulling Latin America’s biggest economy out of its worst recession in more than a century.

The central bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to cut its benchmark SELIC rate to 14 percent, signaling it would proceed with a “moderate and gradual” easing cycle.

However, the bank said in its post-decision statement that it could opt for steeper cuts in the future if the pace of disinflation accelerates and the Brazilian Congress presses ahead with the approval of austerity measures.

“The magnitude of monetary easing and a possible speeding up of its pace will depend on a favorable evolution of factors that allow greater confidence on meeting the inflation targets at the relevant horizon for the conduct of monetary policy,” the bank said.

For some analysts, the central bank is signaling a longer and more aggressive rate-cutting cycle is on the horizon.

“We believe the central bank will have enough elements to step up the pace of easing to 50 basis points at its next meeting, despite the caution expressed today,” economists with Sao Paulo-based Haitong said in a research note.

An overwhelming majority of analysts expected a rate cut, with many of them betting on a more aggressive 50-basis-point move.

In its statement, the bank said it forecast inflation at 4.3 percent next year and 3.9 percent in 2018. Annual inflation currently stands at 8.48 percent.

The easing cycle could take the SELIC below 10 percent by as early as late next year, some analysts said.

The last time Brazil had a single-digit benchmark rate was in 2013.

Economists in a global Reuters poll on Tuesday projected Brazil’s economy would only resume growth on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of next year.