AUTOMAKERS

Q4 revenue drop predicted

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產), which distributes Nissan and Infiniti cars in Taiwan, might see its fourth-quarter revenue drop 14 percent from NT$8.15 billion (US$258.48 million) last quarter to NT$7.04 billion due to dealers’ year-end inventory digestion, Capital Securities Corp (群益證券) said yesterday in a note. However, thanks to the sales growth posted by Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co (東風日產), which makes non-operating contributions to Yulon Nissan, full-year revenue is forecast to rise 3.2 percent annually to NT$34.29 billion, the brokerage said. Dongfeng Nissan is its Chinese joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Corp (東風汽車). Boosted by growth in China’s auto market, Dongfeng Nissan is expected to meet its sales target of 1.08 million vehicles for this year, an annual increase of 5.26 percent, the brokerage said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Namchow profit grows

Namchow Chemical Industrial Co (南僑化學工業), a leading cooking oil manufacturer, yesterday said its net profit grew slightly to NT$102 million last month from the previous month, with earnings per share of NT$0.41, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm’s cumulative profit in the first nine months of this year rose 14 percent annually to a record NT$935 million, with earnings per share of NT$3.71, the filing showed. The firm attributed this year’s strong profit growth to higher contributions from Thailand and China.

SEMICONDUCTORS

ChipMOS merger date set

ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂) yesterday said the merger with ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda) Ltd would be completed on Oct. 31, with the Taiwanese chip packaging and testing firm becoming the surviving entity, according to the firm’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The merger, which gained shareholders’ approval in August, aims to simplify and streamline the group structure and reduce operating costs. During the first nine months of this year, ChipMOS saw its consolidated revenue decrease 4.28 percent annually to NT$14.47 billion.

FINANCE

CTBC meeting approved

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday said that its board of directors has agreed to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 8 to discuss a proposal to reduce the number of board seats from nine to seven. Market observers have said that the meeting is part of the company’s efforts to fend off a coalition of investors, led by Ruentex Group (潤泰集團) chairman Samuel Yin (尹衍樑), who are seeking to gain management control in an upcoming proxy fight next year. CTBC shares yesterday gained 0.58 percent to close at NT$17.2 in Taipei trading.

TECHNOLOGY

IT spending set to increase

Worldwide information technology (IT) spending is likely to rise 2.9 percent from an estimated US$3.39 trillion for this year to US$3.49 trillion next year, thanks to increases in expenses on enterprise software and IT services, market intelligence and advisory firm Gartner Inc said in a news release yesterday. Among the five categories, spending on enterprise software is expected to continue seeing the strongest growth, rising 7.2 percent annually from an estimated US$333 billion for this year to US$357 billion next year, Gartner said. Spending on IT services will grow next year by an annual 4.8 percent from US$900 million this year to US$943 million, Gartner said.