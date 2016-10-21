Hospitality industry to slash prices at Taipei travel fair

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s major hospitality providers are offering steep discounts during the upcoming Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) as the sector seeks to boost business amid a sluggish economy.

“Discount is the keyword to attract customers who are conservative about spending these days,” Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) assistant general manager Stella Chen (陳伊婷) said.

The annual trade show is expected to draw 300,000 visitors from Nov. 4 through Nov. 7 and generate NT$2 billion (US$63.43 million) in revenue, organizers said.

Landis, which runs several hotels and independent restaurants nationwide, is offering accommodation and restaurant vouchers worth up to 68 percent off regular prices, Chen said, adding that the pricing strategy would help push the group’s sales higher this year.

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅), which operates the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), Le Meridien Taipei (寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗酒店) and several independent restaurants, said that it is offering discounts of up to 66 percent.

For those who cannot attend the trade show at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1, My Humble House allows customers to acquire vouchers through 7-Eleven’s iBon system, the company said.

FIH Regent Group (晶華國際酒店集團), the nation’s largest hotel chain — which operates Regent Taipei, Silk Palace, Just Sleep and other brands — is offering discounts of up to 79 percent, while LDC Hotels & Resorts Group (雲朗觀光集團) is offering vouchers of up to 76 percent off for its various facilities.