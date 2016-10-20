Staff writer

PHARMACEUTICALS

Cancer drug approved

Drug developer PharmaEngine Inc (智擎) on Tuesday said that the European Commission has notified its licensing partner Shire PLC that sales permission for the new pancreatic cancer drug, Onivyde, in combination with 5-Fluorouracil and Leucovorin, has been approved. PharmaEngine is entitled to receive a milestone payment of US$25 million, which is estimated to contribute NT$6.49 (US$0.21) to its earnings per share. For the whole of this year, PharmaEngine is forecast to recognize major milestone payments totaling US$66.5 million, Capital Securities Corp (群益證券) said in a client note yesterday.

INTERNET

PChome Thai unit approved

Online shopping portal PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) yesterday said its Thailand unit has gained the approval of the Electronic Transactions Commission to conduct electronic payment services in the kingdom. The company said PChome Thailand Co Ltd, a joint venture with Cal-Comm Electronics and Communication Co (泰金寶), which is a unit of Taiwanese electronics conglomerate New Kinpo Group (新金寶集團), is to become the first Taiwanese e-commerce company to provide a variety of services in the kingdom.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang’s profits surge

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which supplies automotive metal sheets and bumpers to global brands, reported a pre-tax profit of NT$254 million last month, up 25.25 percent from the previous month, as shipments continued to increase after the end of Chinese automakers’ summer break. As China’s new car sales continue to rise, Tong Yang’s original equipment manufacturing business there is expected to maintain consistent growth, with its plant in Foshan, Guangdong Province, already generating profits. However, the company’s plant in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, is still operating at a loss and is not expected to break even before the end of the year, the company said.

COMPONENTS

Jih Sun upbeat on TXC

Quartz crystal components maker TXC Corp (台灣晶技) might see its revenue increase 5 percent from last quarter’s NT$2.6 billion, setting a record-high for the company, thanks to clients’ increasing demand for sensor products and temperature compensated crystal oscillators, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in client note yesterday. The company’s gross margin could grow to 25.7 percent in the third quarter, with net profit up 24.9 percent quarterly to NT$260 million, Jih Sun said. The company, which designs, manufactures and sells frequency-control crystal components, is forecast to report net profit of NT$1 billion for whole of this year, with earnings per share of NT$3.24, the brokerage said.

RATINGS

Fitch upgrades utilities

Fitch Ratings Ltd on Tuesday upgraded its credit ratings on the nation’s state-run refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 中油) and state-owned utility Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電). In a press release, the ratings agency said it has moved up its long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to “AA-” from “A+” for both CPC and Taipower. Their national long-term ratings have been affirmed at “AAA(twn),” and the outlooks for their credit ratings are stable, Fitch said.