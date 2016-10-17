More than 7,000 join Taipower’s renewables plan

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 7,000 people have signed up to a “green” power purchase project launched by state-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) in an effort to promote renewable energy and environmental protection, surpassing the goal of 4,000 customers for the year.

The latest statistics show that 7,029 customers — including enterprises and individuals — have bought green energy so far this year.

Although the number of customers has surpassed the original goal of 4,000, Taipower has still fallen far short of its goal of selling 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable energy this year, with existing customers having bought a total of only 268.9 million kilowatt-hours.

Of the enterprises that purchased green energy, 19 bought more than 1 million kilowatt-hours.

Topping the list, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) — the world’s largest contract chipmaker — bought 200 million kilowatt-hours.

It was followed by Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), which purchased 4 million kilowatt-hours, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc’s (日月光半導體) 3.5 million kilowatt-hours, I-Mei Foods Co (義美食品) at 2.75 million kilowatt-hours, and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), which purchased 2.5 million kilowatt-hours.

Among individual customers, Taipower chairman Chu Wen-chen (朱文成) and his predecessor Hwang Jung-chiou (黃重球) each oversaw the purchase of 1,200kWh.

The green power purchase program was launched on a trial basis by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2014. After the three-year trial ends, the ministry can adjust the program as necessary.

The program aims to encourage enterprises and individuals to purchase green power in a bid to promote renewable energy and environmental protection.

Under this policy, Taipower generates green power from renewable sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines, to supply private enterprises and individuals.

Those who register to buy green power are charged an additional NT$1.06 per kilowatt-hour above the standard electricity rate for the amount of green power they commit to purchase, the ministry said.