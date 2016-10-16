Agencies

UNITED STATES

Retail sales rebound 0.6%

Retail sales rebounded last month amid a surge in motor vehicle purchases and rise in discretionary spending, pointing to solid demand that reinforces expectations of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve in December. The Department of Commerce said retail sales increased 0.6 percent after declining 0.2 percent in August. Sales were up 2.7 percent from a year ago. Other data on Friday suggested a pickup in inflation, with producer prices rising broadly last month to record their biggest year-on-year increase of 0.7 percent since December 2014. The reports were the latest indication that the economy regained momentum in the third quarter.

CHEMICALS

DuPont to sell herbicide unit

DuPont Co is planning to sell a business making herbicides to help reduce potential anti-trust sticking points to a US$59 billion merger with US competitor Dow Chemical Co, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Evercore Partners Inc has been hired as an adviser for the sale, which is expected to generate several hundred million US dollars, the people said. Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont is also considering the disposal of insecticide and seeds units that might be an obstacle to the deal. Dow and DuPont are pushing to complete their planned combination by the end of the year.

STOCK MARKETS

Sarao loses extradition fight

A London-based trader accused of contributing to the 2010 Wall Street “flash crash” by placing bogus orders to spoof the market lost his legal bid to stop extradition on Friday and is to be sent to the US to face trial. Navinder Sarao, 37, who traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, is wanted by US authorities on 22 criminal counts of wire fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation. A judge initially approved his extradition in March, and on Friday his bid to launch an appeal against that decision was rejected, ending his 18-month legal fight. He is to be extradited within 28 days.

LIFE INSURANCE

AJB Bumiputera mulls sale

AJB Bumiputera 1912, the century-old Indonesian life insurer, is exploring a sale of its business to an overseas investor as it seeks to meet obligations of its more than 5 million policyholders, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Jakarta-based firm is working with a financial adviser to identify potential buyers, including international insurers, the people said. It is restructuring its business to separate good and bad assets and could seek at least US$1 billion from any sale once the revamp is completed, the people said.

BANKING

Scandal effects to persist

Wells Fargo & Co on Friday warned that a bogus accounts scandal would likely dent earnings in coming quarters as the bank’s new CEO faced tough questioning from Wall Street analysts. Wells Fargo signaled that it expects tens of millions of dollars in additional costs to hire more compliance staff after the scandal. The bank also anticipates a hit to revenue, as some customers turn to other banks, executives said. Third-quarter net profit at Wells Fargo was US$5.6 billion, down by 2.6 percent from same period last year. Revenue rose 2 percent to US$22.3 billion, on a 7 percent rise in loans.