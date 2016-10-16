No Twitter offer; bad fit: Salesforce

Bloomberg

Salesforce.com Inc will not bid for Twitter Inc because the business software company and the social media business would be a poor fit.

Twitter shares tumbled on the news, because Salesforce was one of the last remaining serious bidders.

Salesforce stock jumped on relief it will not spend billions of US dollars on a business that some investors considered a departure from its core.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the Financial Times that Twitter was “not the right fit for us for many different reasons.”

A Salesforce spokeswoman confirmed the comments. Twitter declined to comment. Bloomberg News last week reported that Salesforce was unlikely to bid.

The withdrawal of Salesforce, after it earlier expressed interest in exploring an offer, leaves Twitter with few options for a sale.

Other suitors, including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Walt Disney Co, also recently backed out.

The Financial Times said Twitter’s advisers are still seeking other potential bidders, citing people familiar with the situation.

Investors had pressured the companies considering a takeover to back down, according to people familiar with the matter.

At a Salesforce investors’ conference earlier this month, investors told executives they were not pleased with the notion of a Twitter buyout.

Twitter’s search for a buyer was prompted following several quarters in which sales and user growth slowed.

Twitter received interest from one potential acquirer, which led the board to hire Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Allen & Co to pursue a sale last month.

Management at Twitter has been split, with CEO Jack Dorsey opposed to a sale, while cofounder and board member Ev Williams supporting a deal.

If a buyer does not appear, Twitter will to try to appeal to more users through a new strategy that emphasizes live video.

The company has been entering partnerships for sports, politics and entertainment content — such as the National Football League’s Thursday night games — that it can stream alongside tweets related to the video.

It might give people without Twitter accounts a new way to use the service, while allowing the company to share revenue on the video ads.