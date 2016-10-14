Agencies

GERMANY

CETA opponents overruled

The nation’s highest court has rejected calls from opponents of a EU-Canada trade deal for an injunction that had the potential to spell an end to the pact. The Federal Constitutional Court yesterday ruled against the complaints against the trade deal with Canada, known as CETA. Tens of thousands of citizens joined in two of those complaints. Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, who is also minister of the economy, had warned putting off CETA’s signing could effectively torpedo the accord.

UNITED KINGDOM

London home building slows

Sales of London homes under construction dropped 14 percent in the third quarter as uncertainty surrounding the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU hurt demand already dented by higher taxes. The number of residences sold before completion in the period fell to 4,830 units from 5,636 a year earlier, according to a report by researcher Molior London seen by Bloomberg News. A spokesman for Molior declined to comment.

SHIPPING

Court to outline Hanjin sale

A South Korean court plans to publish a notice in local newspapers as early as today, detailing its plan to sell the marketing network of Hanjin Shipping Co’s Asia-US operations as part of efforts to raise funds for the indebted company. The Seoul Central District Court’s notice will provide information including the bidding schedule and deadline for submission, a court spokesman said yesterday. The court expects to sign an agreement on the sale by the middle of next month, he said.

MANUFACTURING

B&D to buy Newell tools

Stanley Black & Decker (B&D) Inc on Wednesday agreed to buy Newell Brands Inc’s tools business for US$1.95 billion in cash, helping the workshop giant push deeper into consumer and industrial equipment. Stanley will gain the Irwin, Lenox and Hilmor brands as part of the transaction, which is expected to add US$0.15 to earnings within a year of its completion. The division generated US$760 million in revenue over the past 12 months, according to Newell. It makes everything from industrial saw blades to screwdrivers.

RETAIL

Uniqlo recovery predicted

Fast Retailing Co yesterday forecast full-year operating profit will improve 37 percent as the owner of the Uniqlo casual-wear chain recovers from a slump in the last fiscal year by committing to lower prices to win back customers. Operating income is likely to be ￥175 billion (US$1.7 billion) in the fiscal year ending August next year, compared with ￥127.3 billion in the previous period, the Yamaguchi, Japan-based company said in a statement. That is in line with the ￥174.9 billion average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

AVIATION

Cathay shares dive

Shares in Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday plunged more than 5 percent after it scrapped its profit outlook for the second half of the year, citing competition and overcapacity. The Hong Kong-based firm said it no longer expected business to improve in the latter half of the year — a departure from its previous forecast. Net profit for the first six months of the year stood at HK$353 million (US$45.5 million). Shares in the company were trading as low as HK$10.16 per share, down 5.58 percent from Wednesday’s close.