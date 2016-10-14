Taipei travel fair expected to draw 300,000 visitors

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) might draw 300,000 visitors and generate more than NT$2 billion (US$62.97 million) in tourism revenue, organizers said yesterday, as Taiwan is seeking to ease the pain of declining numbers of Chinese tourists.

The annual fair is to underscore travel in Southeast Asia, consistent with the government’s “new southbound policy.”

A total of 950 travel-related companies from 60 countries are to showcase products in 1,450 booths at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 during the four-day fair, Taiwan Visitors Association official Janice Lai (賴瑟珍) said.

The fair, which runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, is the most important event for the travel and tourism industry, with domestic and foreign companies promoting sales, while travelers and diners seek discounts.

The trade show is to highlight travel in emerging markets such as Indonesia and India, which might become a “new blue ocean for the industry,” the association said.

Chinese tourist numbers declined sharply following the change in government on May 20, with China cutting tourist quotas to the nation. The global economy is an added challenge for the local travel industry.

Japan is to be the most active foreign player at the fair, with travel-related companies from that nation slated to occupy 137 booths, the association said, adding that US participants will take up 36 booths — the same number as last year.

FIH Regent Group (晶華酒店), Landis Group (亞都麗緻集團), Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團), L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光) and other Taiwanese companies have indicated plans to offer big discounts at the fair to attract customers.